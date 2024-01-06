HVCC seeking nominations for Citizen of the Year

Jan. 5—HENDERSON — The Henderson-Vance Chamber of Commerce started accepting nominations for its Citizen of the Year Award on Thursday.

Those submitting nominations need not be members of the HVCC, and the same goes for those being nominated. The only criteria are that a nominee must be:

— A resident of Vance County with the qualities of honesty and integrity

— Someone who has shown a willingness to volunteer for community organizations, giving freely of their time and talents

— Someone enthusiastic about the community and its citizens, who serves in positions working for its betterment

— Someone with leadership and vision, who assists in achieving organizational goals, and may serve on school, church, service or civic committees

— Someone whose community work is not part of their business career or paid positions they have held

Paper copies of the nomination form are available at the HVCC's office at 414 South Garnett Street. Email completed copies to sandra@hendersonvance.org or send it the old-fashioned way to P.O. Box 1302, Henderson, North Carolina, 27536.

"To do this, it shows that you're interested in this community," said HVCC President Sandra Wilkerson. "We have so many deserving citizens that do things and don't want any recognition for it. This is our opportunity to show them appreciation and thanks for what they do."

Wilkerson said HVCC hopes to receive "lots of nominations" in order to shine a light on a special person. One had already been received by Thursday night.

Whoever wins will be the 86th person to have done so. The HVCC has been recognizing local volunteers since 1938, or thereabout.

Any further questions should be directed to Wilkerson at the aforementioned email or via phone at 252-438-8414.

Jack Richardson — a volunteer for Area Christians Together in Service, Community Partners of Hope and Maria Parham Health — won the 2023 award.

"I am very humbled by this honor, that I'm sure that most of you in here would have been," said Richardson upon receiving the award. "All those nice things that said about me could be said about most of you, I'm sure. This is a very humbling experience. And everybody says this, I'm not sure I deserve this award, but I will gladly accept.

"I enjoy working here at the schools and at the homeless shelter and at ACTS. I've been doing these things for many years. I will hopefully be able to continue for many more. I thank you very much."

Richardson will present this year's winner at the annual HVCC banquet on March 7.