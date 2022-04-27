Hwang Pleads Not Guilty, to Be Released on $100 Million Bond
(Bloomberg) -- Archegos Capital Management Founder Bill Hwang pleaded not guilty to fraud and other charges from the collapse of his family office, and will be freed on $100 million bail.
In his first appearance since being arrested at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Hwang agreed to fork over $5 milion in cash and pledged two properties -- including his personal home -- to secure his bond. Wearing a green polo shirt and tan pants, Hwang and his co-defendant, Chief Financial Officer Patrick Halligan, agreed not to travel outside of the New York-New Jersey-Connecticut area.
Halligan also pleaded not guilty and will be freed on $1 million bail. Both men will be released Wednesday. They are due back in court May 19.
