Hwang Pleads Not Guilty, to Be Released on $100 Million Bond
Christian Berthelsen
·1 min read
  • Bill Hwang
    Family office manager and investor

(Bloomberg) -- Archegos Capital Management Founder Bill Hwang pleaded not guilty to fraud and other charges from the collapse of his family office, and will be freed on $100 million bail.

In his first appearance since being arrested at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Hwang agreed to fork over $5 milion in cash and pledged two properties -- including his personal home -- to secure his bond. Wearing a green polo shirt and tan pants, Hwang and his co-defendant, Chief Financial Officer Patrick Halligan, agreed not to travel outside of the New York-New Jersey-Connecticut area.

Halligan also pleaded not guilty and will be freed on $1 million bail. Both men will be released Wednesday. They are due back in court May 19.

(Updates with details of bond in second paragraph.)

