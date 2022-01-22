🌱Hwy 160 Closure + Brubeck Brothers Give Back to Sac Schools

Good morning, Sacramento! Let's get this Sunday started off right. Here's everything going on today in Sacramento.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny. High: 62 Low: 36.

Here are the top five stories today in Sacramento:

State Route 160, west of the Del Paso Boulevard on ramp, will close for 55 hours starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, as construction crews replace the bridge deck. If you're headed out for the weekend next Saturday, use northbound Arden Way to Northgate Boulevard for an alternate route, or continue on westbound Business 80 (Capital City Freeway) to access downtown Sacramento. Check the link for a list of freeway off ramps that will be fully or partially closed. (ABC10) A U.S. Air Force veteran who served during Vietnam was killed recently when the ceiling of his Citrus Heights apartment caved in on him. Now, his daughter, Danielle Fiddy, wants apartment management held accountable, so she is bringing a suit against the complex. Fiddy said her father had been vocal about a leak in the ceiling prior to its collapse. Fiddy said she wants to bring awareness so it does not happen to anyone else. “If nothing else comes of this, if I save somebody else’s life from this ... that’ll be gratitude enough for me,” Fiddy said. (FOX40) Hundreds of records containing personal information about Sacramento County residents were exposed in a phishing attack last year, the county said. 2,096 protected health information and 816 personal identifiable records were exposed during a cyber attack on June 22, 2021. The extent of the breach was not known until Nov. 17 when a security audit was completed. According to the county, the Department of Health Services and Behavioral Health and the Department of Child, Family and Adult Services were affected by the data breach. Those affected should have received an email on Friday alerting them about the breach and available help. (FOX40) The city of Sacramento purchased over 100 acres of land from the federal government to help house people experiencing homelessness. Following a bidding process that cost the city $12.3 million from the U.S. Department of Labor, city officials are hoping the community can get involved in developing the 102-acre property. At least 25% of the property will be used for affordable housing. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said the goal is to have a cleaner and safer city while also helping people navigate their way out of homelessness. (KCRA3) Dave Brubeck grew up on a ranch outside of Ione. "To me, what's really interesting as an artist is that his isolation by being 'Northern California cowboy kid,' compared to growing up in Manhattan where bebop was running rampant, you know, allowed him to have his own style development," Chris Brubeck, Dave's son, said. Even though Dave died in 2012, he's still giving back to the communities where he grew up. As part of the centennial celebration of Dave Brubeck's birth, which technically would have been last year, but a pandemic pass is warranted — the Brubeck Brothers are playing the Sacramento Crest Theatre on Feb. 2. Proceeds from that show will go to fund K-12 arts programs in Sacramento schools. (KCRA3)

Story continues

Today in Sacramento:

Try Sunday brunch NFL style at University of Beer in Sacramento. Cheer on your favorite team with your favorite breakfast beverage. (10:00 AM)

The International Wedding Festival will be at the Sheraton Grand Sacramento Hotel . Meet with wedding professionals who have answers and are excited to help you plan a beautiful day. (11:00 AM)

Fundraise for Sacramento Self-Help Housing at Flatstick Pub at DOCO. (12:00 Noon)

Come out for a Succulent Terrarium Event at Device Brewing Co . with Creatively Carrie! All supplies are included and no experience necessary. (2:00 PM)

See Kornbread Live at Faces Nightclub. RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 contestant Kornbread has her own Drag Show with Preshow Meet & Greet. (7:00 PM)

From my notebook:



Please join the Sacramento Fire Dept in congratulating their newest Battalion Chief ! Shawn Wolf was sworn in earlier this week. (Facebook)

ONE week to go to nominate California's next Poet Laureate! Submit your pick by Friday, January 28 at 5pm. Details at https://capoetlaureate.org - self-nominations accepted! (Facebook)

The City in December launched Shop 916, a citywide electronic gift card program that supports local storefront retailers negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are only four weeks left to take advantage of the Shop 916 gift card promotional offer: Buy a gift card and get a bonus gift card for free.





More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Taxes In Retirement Webinar (January 25)

Add your event

Loving the Sacramento Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at sacramento@patch.com

Alrighty, you're all caught up for today! I'll see you around.

— Jeri Karges

About me: Jeri Karges has been living in and loving the Sacramento region for over 30 years. Her passion is finding new and unique ways to enjoy the city and surrounding areas. On weekends, you can find her pestering her friends to sample the restaurant that doesn't have silverware, or try their hand at throwing an axe. Jeri also enjoys writing about retirement planning at https://rockinretirement.subst...

This article originally appeared on the Sacramento Patch