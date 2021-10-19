Hwy. 169 road rage suspect accused of witness tampering from jail

The character of the suspected Hwy. 169 road rage shooter was painted in starkly contradictory terms during a hearing Tuesday in his murder case, with the prosecution alleging that he's been tampering with witnesses and the defense saying he's a man of faith and father who poses no risk to public safety.

The comments from prosecutors Daniel Allard and Erin Lutz, and defense attorney Emmett Donnelly came as they debated in Hennepin County District Court whether bail for Jamal L. Smith, 33, should be lowered from the $3.5 million as the case goes forward. Smith is charged with fatally shooting 56-year-old Jay Boughton, of Crystal, as their vehicles traveled south on the Plymouth highway near the Rockford Road exit.

Judge Nicole Engisch was not swayed by the defense and left the bail amount unchanged, meaning Smith remains jailed on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder during a drive-by shooting and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The weapons charge stems from Smith's convictions for unlawful use of a gun and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Donnelly, sitting next to his client at the jail, opened the debate and pointed out that former police officer Derek Chauvin's bail amount was $1 million. He noted that research shows that the average bail amount for someone charged with the counts in Smith's case is closer to $650,000.

"The government doesn't even know if Mr. Smith is the shooter or not the shooter," Donnelly said, pointing to the initial aiding and abetting murder counts that were initially filed and then replaced by the grand jury's first-degree murder indictment last week. "Their principal witness claims to be asleep," the defense attorney said, referencing Boughton's son, who was in the family vehicle that night.

"There is an effort her to brand Mr. Smith as a monster for the purpose to make him less than human," Donnelly said, referencing prosecution court filings alleging similar road rage incidents by Smith that stopped short of someone being shot. "We shouldn't have to be here to defend a man's character. He is a man of faith, and he has children."

The prosecution late last month leveled further allegations about the defendant, saying in a court filing that for weeks and months before the shooting Smith had "pointed guns at other motorists for minor reasons while driving." The accusations were part of the prosecution's notice that it intends to bring up at trial a pattern of criminal behavior that is consistent with the charges leveled against Smith.

Prosecutors Allard and Lutz countered that Smith is not only a risk to flee is set free but is a danger to the public.

"He has been on the phone [from jails in central Illinois and Minneapolis] tampering with witnesses, threatening individuals," Allard said, adding that the prosecution intends to ask the court to take away Smith's jail phone privileges.

Lutz said that Smith called from the jail in Decatur, Ill., and asked someone delete his Facebook page because it "had a critical piece of evidence as it relates to this homicide."

Once he was extradited to Minnesota and jailed, according to Lutz, Smith made seven or eight calls about wanting someone killed for $25,000 who was bothering his girlfriend in Illinois.

She added that Smith has been pressuring a key witness to recant statements to law enforcement and was instructing that person on how to invoke the right not to make self-incriminating statements on the witness stand.

Engisch chose not to decide immediately on Smith's phone privileges. She instructed both sides to submit their arguments on this matter in writing, and she would rule in writing as well.

The defense also brought up its desire to have future proceedings be held in a courtroom and not to continue in a virtual setting, arguing that it depicts Smith in a guilty light. Engisch directed Donnelly to follow procedure and make that request with the state's chief judge. In the meantime, she set the next hearing for Smith for Dec. 1.

According to prosecutors, Boughton's son told police that an SUV pulled up alongside them July 6 as he traveled with his father on southbound Hwy. 169 near the Rockford Road exit. His father "gestured" at the SUV's driver, the son said, and within 10 seconds the driver's side window was shattered by a bullet and his father slumped over.

Police Chief Erik Fadden said soon after the shooting that it was prompted by "some sort of traffic altercation." Smith's SUV was in the left-hand lane and trailing Boughton in the right-hand lane. The SUV's right-turn signal light came on "as if to assume [Smith] wants to merge into the right lane," Fadden said at the time. Smith was arrested in Decatur, four days after the first round of charges were filed on Aug. 20. Two experts in human behavior who have reviewed the encounter have said the shooting was a clear act of road rage.

Paul Walsh