Hwy 198 shut down after 1 person shot to death in Fresno Count

Fresno County officials identified the man who was killed Friday afternoon near Huron.

Video Transcript

- Highway 198 is back open tonight after a homicide investigation near Huron and Fresno County shut down both directions of the roadway. Highway patrol officers found two vehicles that collided in the area of Highway 198 and State Route 269 near the aqueduct. They also found the victim who was driving one of the cars with a gunshot wound. That man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say they've detained the driver of the car and have recovered a gun he was carrying. That man has not been identified.

