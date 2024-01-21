HWY 52 fatal collision 1.21.24
News 2 Today Weekend 9am
When the credit was expanded in 2021, the nation's child poverty rate fell by half. When it expired, child poverty doubled.
“It would be inappropriate if I said it right now,” Jackson said about his apparent profanity-laced moment that inspired the team.
Also on mega markdown: Yahoo reader faves like the Emeril Lagasse air fryer for under $80 and a Shark vac for over $100 off.
If you're going to purchase the Apple Vision Pro, you may want to get a case for it, as well.
That won't hurt the trade value.
What you need to know about how to watch today's Buccs vs. Lions match.
Plus, score big savings on winter storm essentials and cozy snow-day finds.
Tech stocks helped lead the benchmark S&P 500 to its first record close in over two years on Friday.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis.
OpenAI has its first higher education customer: Arizona State University (ASU). Today, ASU announced that it's collaborating with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT, OpenAI's AI-powered chatbot, to the university's researchers, staff and faculty. Starting in February, ASU will run an open challenge to invite faculty and staff to submit ideas for ways to use ChatGPT -- focusing on student success.
Get all the noise-canceling, bass-booming features you've been looking for at a substantial discount.
Gaia 2 is a virtual analog synth that solves many of Roland's interface problems, but the sounds feel dated.
The Rabbit R1 AI device will offer up-to-date answers powered by Perplexity.
Oleria, a startup providing access management tools primarily for enterprise customers, today announced that it raised $33 million in a Series A round led by Evolution Equity Partners with participation from Salesforce Ventures, Tapestry Ventures and Zscaler. Oleria was co-founded in 2022 by Jim Alkove and Jagadeesh Kunda. Alkove, an ex-Microsoft CVP and former "chief trust officer" at Salesforce, where he met Kunda, says that he'd "long been vexed" by the challenge of delivering cybersecurity while not preventing business partners from doing their jobs.
Investors are treading carefully after policymakers warned again about betting too hard on early interest rate cuts.
A 1992 Honda Accord two-door with more than 400,000 miles on the odometer, found in a Denver-area self-service wrecking yard.
Microsoft today made Reading Coach, its AI-powered tool that provides learners with personalized reading practice, available at no cost to anyone with a Microsoft account. As of this morning, Reading Coach is accessible on the web in preview -- a Windows app is forthcoming. "It's well known that reading is foundational to a student’s academic success; studies show that fluent readers are four times more likely to graduate high school and get better jobs," Microsoft writes in a blog post.
The 2024 Jeep Gladiator prices move up and down compared to 2023, the entry trim $1,025 less, the top Mojave X and Rubicon X trims costing nearly $65,000.
Bose's new wireless earbuds have a crazy-looking clip-on design.