Hy-Vee investigating if customer payment data was exposed at fuel pumps, other locations

Hy-Vee is investigating possible security issues with payment processing systems at Hy-Vee fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops, restaurants and store-owned Wahlburgers locations that may have left customer payment data vulnerable.

In a statement released Wednesday, Hy-Vee said it recently detected unauthorized activity on these specific payment processing systems, which triggered the investigation with the help of leading cybersecurity firms.

No dates during which data may have been compromised nor specific affected locations were listed in the company statement, which noted "the investigation is in its earliest stages."

Hy-Vee officials said in the statement that they believe they have taken the appropriate actions to stop any unauthorized activity on the payment processing systems, have notified federal law enforcement and the payment card networks involved.

"Our investigation is focused on card transactions at our fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops, and restaurants," the statement said. "These locations have different point-of-sale systems than those located at our grocery stores, drugstores and inside our convenience stores, which utilize point-to-point encryption technology for processing payment card transactions."

Hy-Vee will "provide notification to our customers as we get further clarity about the specific timeframes and locations that may have been involved," according to the news release.

Customers are being advised to monitor payment card statements for any unauthorized activity.

