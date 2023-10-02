Hyannis June 25 drive-by shooting update: Criminal charges move forward. What we know.

A grand jury has indicted a 16-year-old and a 20-year-old from Pembroke, on charges related to the summer drive-by shooting in Hyannis of an 18-year-old man, according to the office of Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois.

Chrystian Anderson and the 16-year-old, whose identity as a juvenile was not released, were indicted on charges of fire-armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with firearm, carry a firearm without a license, carry a loaded firearm without a license, and conspiracy, according to statement from Galibois' office, issued Friday.

Around 4:30 p.m. on June 25, officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Main Street and High School Road in Hyannis. They found an 18-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his legs. He was transported to Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, and later flown by MedFlight to Tufts Medical Center in Boston. The injured man was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

During Anderson's arraignment in June, Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Michael Donovan said authorities believe Anderson was the driver of the car from which the 16-year-old boy fired 11 rounds.

According to Barnstable police, the teen was also arraigned on charges for his suspected role in a May 27 shooting at Craigville Beach.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Barnstable police.

Following the indictment by a grand jury, the 16-year-old juvenile defendant will now appear in Barnstable Juvenile Court and Anderson will appear in Barnstable Superior Court to be arraigned on a later date. Both the 16-year-old defendant and Anderson are being held without bail on dangerousness.

The case will be prosecuted by Donovan and Assistant District Attorney Eileen Moriarty, according to the statement.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office said Monday it would make no further comment on either person charged.

Zane Razzaq writes about housing and real estate. Reach her at zrazzaq@capecodonline.com. Follow her on Twitter @zanerazz.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: A juvenile, and 20-year-old, indicted after June 25 Hyannis shooting