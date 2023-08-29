Hyannis man indicted on a charge of illegal possession of ammunition as a convicted felon

United States Department of Justice logo

BOSTON — Tommy Lee Galvin of Hyannis had been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of illegal possession of ammunition as a convicted felon, according to a Tuesday afternoon statement from acting Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

Galvin, 31, faces one count of a felon in possession of ammunition, according to the statement.

He is alleged to have possessed three rounds of 9 mm ammunition; 11 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition and 47 rounds of 9 mm ammunition on June 2, 2023, in Barnstable.

"Galvin is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to three prior drug distribution convictions," the statement reads.

If convicted, Galvin faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to life in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000, according to the statement.

"This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone," the statement says.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Federal grand jury indicts Hyannis man for illegal possession of ammo