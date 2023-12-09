Hyannis man ordered held without bail in Thanksgiving shooting

HYANNIS — A 53-year-old man was found dangerous by the Barnstable County District Court for his role in a Thanksgiving Day shooting, according to a Dec. 8 press release from Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois.

Mark Griswold of Hyannis was found dangerous on the following charges: gun-armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a gun, carrying a gun without a license, firing a gun within 500 feet of a building, and assault and battery on a family or household member. The dangerous finding means he can be held without bail for 120 days.

Barnstable Police answered a 911 call on Nov. 23 at 5:37 p.m. about gunshots at a Hyannis home. Officers found a victim with gunshot wounds who was taken to the hospital. After further investigation, police identified the suspected shooter as Griswold.

Griswold was recently released from state prison after serving five years for gun-related offenses, according to the press release.

Griswold is scheduled to appear in the Barnstable District Court on Jan. 4 for a probable cause hearing. He is also scheduled to appear in the Barnstable Superior Court on Jan 26 for a probation surrender hearing related to gun possession charges.

The case will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Alexandra Isaacs, Chief of Domestic Violence Unit. The District Attorney’s Office declined to comment further.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Hyannis man found dangerous on 5 charges in Thanksgiving shooting