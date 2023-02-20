Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 16, 2023

Operator: Good morning. And welcome to the Hyatt Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. After the speakers' remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session . As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Noah Hoppe, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Noah Hoppe: Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Hyatt's fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call. Joining me on today's call are Mark Hoplamazian, Hyatt's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Joan Bottarini, Hyatt's Chief Financial Officer. Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that our comments today will include forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties as described in our annual report on Form 10-K quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC files. These risks could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by our comments. Forward-looking statements in the earnings release that we issued today, along with the comments on this call, are made only as of today and will not be updated as actual events unfold.

In addition, you can find a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures referred to in today's remarks on our Web site at Hyatt.com under the Financial Reporting section of our Investor Relations link and in this morning's earnings release. An archive of this call will be available on our Web site for 90 days. And with that, I'll turn the call over to Mark.

Mark Hoplamazian: Thank you, Noah. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Hyatt's fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call. I'd like to begin today by thanking all 189,000 members of our Hyatt family for their remarkable contributions to a truly transformative year. We successfully navigated a rapid RevPAR recovery that was unlike anything we've previously experienced. We've successfully integrated Apple Leisure Group and made meaningful progress toward our asset disposition commitment. We also led the industry in organic growth for the sixth consecutive year. These achievements are a direct result of the extraordinary efforts and thoughtful execution by our Hyatt family members, and I'm honored to lead such an outstanding team who is guided by our purpose to care for people so they can be their best.

Story continues

Our financial results also reflect the considerable achievements of our team. We concluded the year with another record breaking quarter, bringing our full year adjusted EBITDA to $908 million plus $94 million of net deferrals and $63 million of net finance contracts, with the sum of these three numbers more than 40% above the adjusted EBITDA we generated in 2019. The record level of earnings and free cash flow that we achieved in 2022 is primarily the result of successfully executing on two key elements of our strategy, optimizing capital deployment and investing in new growth platforms. This strategy was first outlined approximately five years ago and included a commitment to realize proceeds from the sale of owned real estate assets and prioritize the reinvestment of those proceeds into asset light growth platforms to accelerate our fee based earnings, broaden our portfolio and enhance guest connectivity to Hyatt.

The execution of this strategy has been nothing short of remarkable. Over the past five years, we realized proceeds of approximately $3.8 billion from the sale of owned hotel real estate, net of hotel acquisitions, and we invested approximately $3.6 billion to acquire three platforms: Miraval, 2 Roads Hospitality and Apple Leisure Group. And during this five year period, we also returned $2 billion to our shareholders through common stock share repurchases and dividends. The comparison of the assets that we sold versus the platforms that we acquired is notable for a few reasons. First, the earnings contribution in 2022 from our acquisitions was nearly double the earnings that we lost from our asset dispositions. More specifically, the implied adjusted EBITDA multiple from the $3.8 billion of real estate that was sold was over 16 times, while the earnings multiple applicable to the $3.6 billion in platforms that we acquired was approximately 8 times.

Second, the capital investment needed to maintain the assets that we sold compared to the platforms that we acquired is significantly different. The owned real estate that we sold was estimated to need on a run rate basis approximately $130 million in capital expenditures per year while by comparison, the three platforms that we acquired, which are predominantly asset light, collectively needed only $40 million of capital expenditures in 2022. So not only do we nearly double the earnings profile but we also reduced the run rate of our capital expenditures by approximately $90 million per year. The success of this strategy is reflected in both the transformation of our cash flow from operations and our capital expenditures, which resulted in free cash flow of $473 million, a number that is nearly 50% higher than any previous year in Hyatt's history.

It's important to also note that this record free cash flow was achieved in 2022, while RevPAR was below 2019 levels and includes approximately $55 million in cash taxes paid related to our real estate dispositions. Beyond the impressive transformation and free cash flow, our strategy is also greatly accelerated both our fee based earnings and our growth. Let me walk you through a few areas to highlight this. First, for each of the 19 hotels that we've sold in the past five years, we've maintained a long term management or franchise agreement. As a result, we've retained approximately $40 million in run rate fees per year, representing a durable future fee stream, and this amount is not included in the asset sale multiple valuation. Second, we've been successful in integrating and scaling the platforms we acquired.

As a result, these platforms are 17% larger today as compared to when we acquired them and have a significant pipeline of 18,000 rooms to fuel further growth for years to come. Third, these platforms have significantly elevated the quality of our portfolio, helping us to better super serve the high end customer. In only five years, we doubled the number of luxury rooms, tripled the number of resorts and quadrupled the number of lifestyle rooms in our portfolio. And we now have more luxury branded hotels in resort locations than any other hospitality company in the world. As a result of our transformed portfolio, which is largely due to the platforms we acquired, we've been able to drive increased loyalty from our guests as evidenced by World of Hyatt membership increasing from 10 million members to 36 million members during the past five years.

Looking ahead, I'm excited about our continued momentum. We have $1.3 billion remaining under our current real estate disposition commitment, and we are intent on fulfilling this commitment by the end of 2024. Additionally, we will continue to seek out compelling asset light platforms that expand our portfolio and have embedded growth while providing unique experiences for our guests. A prime illustration of our strategy in action is our recent acquisition of Dream Hotel Group, a leading lifestyle portfolio focused on vibrant dining and nightlife experiences that we closed on February 2nd. This deal builds upon Hyatt's industry leading portfolio of higher end lifestyle brands, adding 12 hotels and more than 1,700 rooms and 24 signed long term management agreements that we ultimately expect will grow Hyatt's lifestyle room count by more than 10%.

This asset light acquisition broadens our reach into a younger demographic, provides a differentiated experience for our guests and expands our presence in New York City by 30%. In summary, I'm incredibly proud of how we've executed on our strategy over the past five years and look forward to continuing this momentum into the future. Turning to our growth. I'm thrilled to report full year net rooms growth of 6.7%, which was driven by a record level of organic hotel openings. Despite a challenging supply chain and labor environment, we were able to add 120 hotels to our portfolio, 20% more than our previous record year in 2021, with luxury, lifestyle or resort properties composing 66% of the rooms that we added. We've been expanding in these areas at an impressive rate, as I mentioned a moment ago, with nearly 135,000 luxury lifestyle and resort rooms now part of our portfolio, a number that is larger than the entirety of our portfolio just a decade ago.

We also feel great about our prospects for our future growth. Our pipeline ended the year at an all time high of 117,000 rooms, bolstered by a robust year of signings that more than offset the impressive pace of openings. Moving to our latest business trends. Comparable system wide RevPAR was up 2.4% compared to 2019 levels in the fourth quarter or up 6.6% when excluding Greater China. Rates remained strong, up 14% above 2019 levels during the quarter, while occupancy continued to recover. From a segmentation perspective, we reached another milestone in our recovery with system wide group revenue fully recovered to 2019 levels in the quarter, a testament to our association and corporate customers prioritizing in person interaction and connection.

Leisure transient revenue continued to sustain strong momentum with a durable guest base that continues to place a high importance on travel, which resulted in being 14% ahead of 2019 levels in the fourth quarter, while business transient was 18% below 2019 levels but showed incremental improvement from the previous quarter. From a geographic perspective, the recovery continued to be broad with all key geographies outside of Asia Pacific trending nicely ahead of 2019 levels. Results in our EMEA and Southwest Asia region were notably strong with RevPAR 20% ahead of 2019 levels, driven in part by the World Cup in Qatar and strong leisure demand across Europe. In the Americas, RevPAR was 6% ahead of 2019 levels, driven by our luxury brands, which were 23% ahead of 2019.

Lastly, Asia Pacific finished the quarter at 22% below 2019 levels, driven by a decline in performance from Greater China. Our ALG resorts had another exceptional quarter with net package RevPAR up 24% compared to 2019 levels for the same set of properties managed by ALG in the Americas. We also reached a notable integration milestone during the quarter with more than 20 ALG resorts across Europe, now bookable through Hyatt channels. World of Hyatt members can now earn and redeem points at the majority of ALG resorts worldwide. As we look to 2023, both our legacy Hyatt business and ALG resorts continue to perform exceptionally well. We have yet to see signs of slowing. In fact, it's quite the contrary. In January, system wide RevPAR increased 65% compared to last year with the growth aided by easier comparisons due to Omicron last year.

Hotel, Building, Accommodation

Photo by Ricardo Gomez Angel on Unsplash

Additionally, net package RevPAR at our ALG resorts was up 42%. As we look at future bookings, group revenue for the full year is pacing 21% ahead of last year at our Americas full service managed properties and gross package revenue at our comparable ALG resorts for the full year is pacing 30% ahead of last year. Lastly, we are encouraged by the significant increase in actualized RevPAR and future bookings in January from our Asia Pacific region. As a reminder, in 2022, the adjusted EBITDA contribution from Asia Pacific was down more than 50% relative to 2019 despite being 30% larger in room count. As RevPAR rapidly recovers in the region, we anticipate it will serve as a significant tailwind. In summary, as we assess overall business trends, we maintain our optimistic outlook.

Future bookings remain strong and performance continues to exceed expectations. Conversations with corporate customers continue to suggest further recovery is ahead for group and business transient travel and leisure transient shows no signs of slowing as evidenced by the strong bookings at our resorts. Finally, a quick update on our real estate transactions before turning it over to John. We are pleased with investor interest and engagement on the asset we have been marketing since last quarter and are happy to share that we launched the marketing process for an additional luxury asset this week. We remain focused on realizing the most attractive valuations and securing durable long term management or franchise agreements, and we remain highly confident in achieving our $2 billion sell-down commitment by the end of 2024.

In closing, I would like to again express my gratitude to the Hyatt family for their hard work and contributions to a transformative year. Our strong free cash flow and asset light earnings mix are evidence of consistent execution of our strategy. Looking ahead, I am confident in our ability to continue to drive success and deliver value to our shareholders. Joan will now provide more details on our operating results. Joan, over to you.

Joan Bottarini: Thanks, Mark, and good morning, everyone. My commentary today will cover key drivers of our performance, including our strong cash flow, a review of 2022 capital allocation highlights and expectations I can share for 2023. This morning, we reported fourth quarter net income attributable to Hyatt of $294 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.69. I will review the nature of the tax adjustment we recorded in the quarter, which significantly benefited our net income shortly. But first, I'd like to cover our performance this quarter. As Mark mentioned, this was a record fourth quarter with adjusted EBITDA of $232 million, net deferrals of $28 million and net finance contracts of $15 million. The fourth quarter completed a transformative year for Hyatt, and as a result, we generated a record level of fees in the quarter with total management franchise, license and other fees of $226 million, an increase of 40% from the fourth quarter of 2019, driven by the continued success of our asset light transformation.

It's notable that properties that have joined our system in the last five years, including 2 Roads and ALG contributed 34% of our total fees in the quarter. Turning to our legacy Hyatt results. Adjusted EBITDA was $189 million for the quarter, which is approximately 12% higher than 2019, adjusted for currency and the net impact of transactions. Our management and franchising business has benefited from our larger system size and more fully recovered RevPAR environment. As Mark mentioned, system wide RevPAR was 2.4% above 2019 or up 6.6% when excluding Greater China, powered by strong rates with leisure transient average rate up 19% and group average rate up 15% compared to 2019 levels. Additionally, our owned and leased segment generated $88 million in adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, down 11% to 2019 on a reported basis while up 10% to 2019 when adjusted for the net impact of transactions.

Comparable owned and leased margins were 27.9% in the quarter, up 330 basis points to 2019 levels for the same set of properties, reflecting growth in average rate of 11% compared to 2019 and and another quarter of strong operational execution. Turning to ALG. The performance of the segment once again exceeded our expectations. Adjusted EBITDA was $43 million, net deferrals were $28 million, and net finance contracts were $15 million. ALG adjusted EBITDA included a noncash benefit in the quarter of $23 million related to expired travel credits. Free cash flow generated by ALG continues to be strong and three key areas drive financial results. First, net package RevPAR for the same set of ALG properties in the Americas was up 24% compared to 2019, reflecting strong net package ADR growth of 30%.

Total fees were $40 million in the quarter, reflecting the strong RevPAR environment. Second, approximately 8,300 membership contracts were signed for ALG's Unlimited Vacation Club in the quarter, exceeding 2019 levels by 29%. UVC now has 131,000 active members, marking another year of impressive expansion. Third, ALG Vacations continues to generate solid results driven by a transformed business model and strong unit pricing. In the quarter, there were approximately 563,000 guest departures and the business realized a margin of 13% when excluding the impact from the expired travel credits. As expected, the adjusted EBITDA contribution from ALG vacations was lower in the fourth quarter as compared to prior quarters due to typical seasonality.

As we look to 2023, we are optimistic about the first quarter given the trends in January, the expected continued strength of leisure travel demand, favorable pricing environment and the airlift that remains above 2019 levels for key Americas destinations. I'd also like to provide an update on our strong cash and liquidity position. As of December 31st, our total liquidity of $2.6 billion included $1.1 billion of cash, cash equivalents and short term investments, and approximately $1.5 billion in borrowing capacity on our resolving credit facility. It's notable that our liquidity remains similar to what we reported a year ago, even while reducing our debt by approximately $880 million and repurchasing Class A shares of $369 million during the year.

These actions are clear evidence of our commitment to our investment grade profile and a testament to the strong free cash flow generation of our business in addition to the successful execution of our asset sales. Our balance sheet is strong, and we returned to a full investment grade rating with all three agencies. I want to take a moment to provide additional details on our cash flow. The success of our strategy is reflected in both the transformation of our cash flow from operations, which was $674 million in 2022, approximately 70% higher than 2019 and our capital expenditures, which were $201 million, approximately 46% lower than 2019. This resulted in an impressive free cash flow of $473 million for the year. Before I move to guidance, I'd like to provide an important tax update.

As a reminder, in 2021, we entered into a three year cumulative loss position for our US operations, which required us to record a $215 million noncash valuation allowance against our deferred tax assets. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the net tax benefit for income taxes in the consolidated statement of income included a $250 million adjustment representing the reversal of this previous expense now that both recent and future expected pretax US income level provide sufficient evidence that our US deferred tax assets are likely to be realized. Lastly, and most importantly, both of these adjustments had zero cash impact. Finally, I'd like to provide a few comments on our current outlook for 2023. We expect full year 2023 system wide RevPAR growth in the range of 10% to 15% compared to 2022 on a constant currency basis.

We expect larger growth rates over the first half of the year in the mid 20% range. And while visibility into the back half of the year is limited, we expect RevPAR growth in the second half of the year to be in the mid single digits. Continued recovery in Asia Pacific and ongoing improvements in group and business transient demand serve as key contributors to our RevPAR growth expectations over the back half of the year. We're confident that we'll see another robust year of net rooms growth, driven by a strong pipeline and our ability to execute on conversion opportunities. Our full year net rooms growth outlook for 2023 is approximately 6%. We expect adjusted SG&A to be in the approximate range of $480 million to $490 million in 2023, inclusive of approximately $15 million of onetime integration expenses associated with carryover projects from 2022 for ALG and the acquisition of Dream Hotel Group.

Our SG&A guidance is inclusive of incremental run rate SG&A related to the Dream Hotel acquisition as well as other strategic investments to strengthen our competitive positioning. We expect capital expenditures to be approximately $200 million. This is inclusive of ALG as well as the transformative investment into the Hyatt Regency Irvine, which accounts for nearly one quarter of 2023 capital expenditures. As a reminder, the Hyatt Regency Irvine acquisition last year and the planned capital investment provides us strategic distribution in an important market. We look forward to welcoming guests for a spectacular reopening this fall. Lastly, by way of reminder, I want to highlight a couple of onetime items we commented on during the course of 2022 that will not reoccur in 2023.

First, the adjusted EBITDA contribution of approximately $34 million from owned hotels and approximately $4 million from joint ventures sold in 2022 will not reoccur in 2023. Further details on this can be found on Schedule A11 in the earnings release, including a breakdown of the adjusted EBITDA contribution for sold hotels by quarter in 2022. Second, ALG revenue and adjusted EBITDA benefited in 2022 by approximately $4 million in the third quarter and approximately $23 million in the fourth quarter, primarily from the expiration of unredeemed pandemic related travel credits. I will conclude my prepared remarks by saying we are very pleased with our 2022 operating and free cash flow results. We delivered RevPAR growth exceeding 2019 levels over the back half of the year, drove a record level of fees and free cash flow, expanded our development pipeline and delivered industry leading organic net rooms growth for the sixth consecutive year.

We're proud of the execution of our long term strategy that has enabled us to accelerate our asset light growth while at the same time reducing leverage and returning capital to shareholders. As our guidance for 2023 implies, we believe our momentum is set to continue this year. Early results are off to a great start. Our Asia Pacific region is recovering quickly and we expect it will serve as a tailwind throughout the year. Our differentiated model positions us uniquely to continue to take advantage of the recovery in travel in addition to providing a compelling value proposition for owners looking to join the Hyatt family of brands. And one final update to share. We will be hosting our Investor Day on May 11th of this year, at Secret Moshe and Secrets Impressions Moshe, two fantastic luxury all-inclusive properties in PlayaDelKarma in Mexico, where we plan to expand on many of these important topics.

Further details will be shared in the coming weeks. Thank you. And with that, I'll turn it back to our operator for Q&A.

See also 15 Cheapest Dividend Aristocrats Right Now and 20 Largest Petrochemical Companies in the World.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.