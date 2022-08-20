Hyatt Regency Jacksonville hosting Job fair August 24

The Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront Hotel is hosting career a fair for Jacksonville residents to fill a variety of open positions in their department next week.

Hyatt Regency Jacksonville is seeking employees in a variety of full-time and part-time positions in departments ranging from the front office and engineering to events and food.

The event will be hosted on August 24 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Locals will be able to learn more about the open positions at the hotel and take part in on-the-spot interviews for open positions.

The hotel provides several benefits for employees including educational assistance programs and several 401(k) options, to complimentary room nights at Hyatt properties worldwide!

Tips for Job Fair Success:

Dress professionally as if attending a job interview



Practice your personalized pitch which should summarize your skills and experience



Make a good fist - and lasting - impression with each recruiter



Bring several copies of your updated resume or work history to the event



