Hyatt says it's creating a 'highly inclusive environment' as people call for a boycott of the hotel chain for hosting CPAC in Florida

People are calling for a boycott of Hyatt, an American hotel chain that is hosting CPAC this weekend.

The annual political gathering for conservatives is taking place at Orlando's Hyatt Regency hotel.

A Hyatt spokesperson said the chain is responsible for creating an inclusive environment.

As people call for a boycott of Hyatt for hosting this year's Conservative Political Action Conference, the American hotel chain is standing up for what it is describing as its values of inclusivity and respect.

"We take pride in operating a highly inclusive environment and we believe that the facilitation of gatherings is a central element of what we do as a hospitality company," a Hyatt spokesperson told Fox Business in response to hosting CPAC in its Hyatt Regency hotel in Orlando, Florida.

"We believe in the right of individuals and organizations to peacefully express their views, independent of the degree to which the perspectives of those hosting meetings and events at our hotels align with ours."

People initially took to Twitter over the weekend to call out the American hotel chain for hosting the conservative event, which is featuring speeches from Republican lawmakers, former White House officials, and former President Donald Trump. Many people took issue with the design of the event's stage, which was reminiscent of symbol used by the Nazi party.

This year's event is also shadowed by the January 6 iinsurrection at the US Capitol by Trump supporters. The mob had been fueled by baseless claims of election fraud propagated by Trump and other far-right conservatives, including his long-time ally Roger Stone, who was on stage at the Florida event on Saturday.

Some prominent Republicans took to Twitter to defend the hotel chain.

The event officially ends on Sunday, February 28. On Friday, CPAC hosts were booed and heckled when they asked crowd to wear masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

