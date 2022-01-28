Hyatt's nearly $1,500 per-night room boasts an AI-powered bed for 'restorative sleep.' Take a look inside the hotel chain's new wellness suite.

Park Hyatt New York is launching a wellness-themed suite that has an AI-powered bed. Park Hyatt New York

Hyatt is the latest hotel to introduce new innovations in the $639 billion "wellness tourism" industry, characterized by wealthy travelers' interest in retreats focused on self-care, health, and spirituality.

Hyatt launched its Bryte Restorative Sleep Suite on January 25 at its Park Hyatt New York location near Central Park, with nightly rates starting at $1,445.

Each suite contains the Bryte Restorative Sleep bed, which uses artificial intelligence to adjust the temperature and firmness depending on which part of the sleep cycle you're in.

Sensors inside of the bed detect heart rate and breathing patterns. When a person is ready for bed, the AI-powered mattress triggers "cooling features" to lower body temperature and lull him or her into deep sleep.

While sleeping, 100 computer-controlled air cushions inside of the bed will continuously change the shape of the mattress to discourage sleepers from waking as they move around.

When it's time to wake up, the AI bed warms itself and can even be programmed to move around to encourage sleepers to arise.

"As the pandemic has impacted the sleep health of so many people, we're proud to be able to provide a relaxing space," Peter Roth, general manager of the Park Hyatt New York, said in a release.

Hyatt guests that want to come back can store their AI bed's sleep preferences and tap them in on their return.

Hyatt guests who stay in the Restorative Sleep Suite will also get sleep-enhancing products including an essential oil diffuser, Nollapelli Linens, sleeping masks, and sleep-related books.

The AI bed was developed by sleep scientists like Matthew Walker, author of "Why We Sleep" and the founder of the Center for Human Sleep Science at the University of California-Berkeley.

The Restorative Sleep Suite comes with a partial view of Central Park, a king-size Bryte bed, one and a half bath, 900 square feet of space, and a separate living room.

Other hotels are trying to cash in on the $639 billion wellness tourism industry. Hilton has already introduced fitness-centered suites in select locations. Marriott will offer wellness-focused rooms with deep soaking tubs, bath salts, and wood decor in its renovated Newport Beach location.

