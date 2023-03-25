Hyattsville man charged in Frostburg shooting

Mar. 25—FROSTBURG — A Hyattsville man was arrested after a Friday afternoon shooting that seriously injured a Frostburg man on Bowery Street, authorities said.

Raeshaun Demonte Cody, 23, was charged with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault, according to the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit. He was being held Saturday at the Allegany County Detention Center without bond after an initial appearance before a district court commissioner, according to online court records.

The victim, a 38-year-old, was taken by ambulance to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment of a gunshot wound to the face. His condition was unknown late Friday.

Investigators said the shooting followed an altercation about 4:25 p.m. near the Bowery Street intersection with McCulloh Street. Frostburg Police officers found the victim at Giuseppe's Restaurant, where he had fled for assistance.

Frostburg State University Police also assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.