Hybe cracks down on unauthorized use of BTS name and images

Powerhouse talent agency Hybe has intensified efforts to protect the intellectual property of K-pop supergroup BTS from unauthorized use.

Warnings issued: Hybe, the South Korean parent company of Big Hit Music representing BTS, has issued a stern warning that the illicit use of the group’s name, logo and images will be dealt with heightened scrutiny and stringent measures, reported the Korea Herald. Hybe officials have clarified that such actions violate the intellectual property rights of the agency and its artists, potentially tarnishing their image.

Action taken: The company recently called out the Nam-gu district office in Busan and Goyang City in Gyeonggi Province for using BTS' official logo and a mural portrait of RM, respectively, for promotional purposes. The label has also requested the removal of a sculpture of BTS' name on Maengbang Beach in Samcheok, Gangwon Province.

“We do not allow government departments, local governments, and institutions to create streets, sculptures, and murals using portraits and names of our artists. Such creations are a violation of our intellectual property,” Hybe said. “We prohibit such creations as they could negatively influence the image of our artists when damaged or badly managed.”

Online violators too: Hybe also sent a warning letter to The Camp, an app facilitating letter-sending to soldiers, after it mistakenly labeled its BTS fan community as "official." The app has since corrected the purported misinformation by informing its followers.

