Hybrid Ford F-150 with 3.5-liter V6 coming for the 2021 model year?

We've known for a couple of years now that the Ford F-150 pickup truck will get a hybrid variant, but details have been few and far between. Now, though, a user at New F-150 Forum appears to have discovered a VIN decoding sheet for the 2021 F-150, and it lists a hybrid engine.

Not only that, but the sheet also states that the engine is a 3.5-liter V6. No horsepower or torque is listed, yet. It also doesn't say whether the engine is naturally aspirated or turbocharged. It would seem that the engine would be related to the top-spec twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 based on the displacement, which could also indicate this engine could also be turbocharged, if not to the same power levels, but we can't say for sure. On a minor note, the decoding sheet also lists the other currently available F-150 engines including the turbo 2.7-liter V6, 3.3-liter naturally aspirated V6, naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 and turbodiesel 3.0-liter V6.

The addition of the hybrid for 2021 makes sense, since spy shots have shown that Ford is giving the truck a major facelift for that model year. It will have new fascias with series of revised grilles and headlights, as well as new taillights at the back. The interior is also being updated with a large available touchscreen infotainment system.

If this decoder is correct that the hybrid F-150 is coming for the 2021 model year, there's a good chance we'll see it revealed this year, also supported by the nearly production-ready prototypes we've seen. It will certainly be revealed and on sale by next summer to be available before the 2022 model year. We've also heard that when production of the hybrid begins, it will be at the Dearborn, Michigan F-150 plant.

