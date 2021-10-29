The Hybrid Mustang Is Coming

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Can you handle the electrified power?

Normally we don’t like talking about auto industry rumors because it gets to be a lot like high school gossip. However, we found a rumor that doesn’t seem complete vapid and could be at least mostly accurate. The word is a hybrid gas-electric Ford Mustang is coming, something we’ve heard before, and it’s supposed to still use a 5.0-liter V8.

Learn about the rumored Mustang sedan here.

We know this will immediately be mocked by some people and we get it: you’re tired of the auto industry, including certain car sites, cramming the idea of electric cars down your throat. You don’t have to like this development, but we think this could be a huge boon for the Mustang, which lately has been getting trounced by the Dodge Challenger.

Think about it: some pretty potent supercars have been created using a V8 engine paired with at least one electric motor. If Ford plays its cards right, this thing could be incredibly quick with explosive performance from top to bottom.

The claim is we’ll see this development with the Mustang starting with the 2023 model year when the S650 generation launches. It would be paired with the 10-speed automatic transmission we’ve seen in plenty of other Ford products. Supposedly, all-wheel drive is also on the table, a move which makes sense since the Dodge Challenger offers that and for some shoppers that’s undoubtedly a deal breaker.

Before you get too excited, apparently there’s 2.3-liter turbo 4-banger hybrid option being kicked around. That’s not something we love to hear, mostly because the EcoBoost Mustang is less than exciting.

This info was revealed on the Mustang 7G forum, with some users questioning if the document screenshot posted is something Ford was considering but has abandoned. Others seem to interpret the document as stating the hybrid powertrains would be introduced for the 2025 model year. Until an official announcement is made by Ford, exactly what the automaker is planning will remain a mystery while people continue to speculate. However, we think it’s safe to assume Ford plans on transforming the Mustang significantly with the launch of the S650.

Story continues

Check out the Mustang 7G forum thread here.

Photos credit: Ford

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.