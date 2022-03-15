Hycroft Mining Plans Stock Offering to Capitalize on AMC’s Investment

Eliza Ronalds-Hannon
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. is planning to announce an at-the-money stock offering as soon as Tuesday after AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. said it would purchase a 22% stake in the company, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The gold miner is considering raising fresh capital after it caught the attention of retail traders on Reddit in recent weeks, the person said, asking not to be named discussing a private transaction. The decision isn’t final.

Hycroft shares soared 95% when regular trading opened in New York Tuesday before paring those gains to 31% as 10:24 a.m. AMC quickly erased most of a 7.7% rise and was up 1.5%.

Support from online retail traders over the past week helped the shares to rise to $1.39 on Monday before the deal was announced from just 33 cents on March 7.

Hycroft went public in early 2020 through a combination with a special purpose acquisition company backed by Jason Mudrick. It had lost around 80% of its value since its debut.

Mudrick and AMC have deep ties: The distressed debt investor repeatedly provided rescue capital and bought stock in the movie theater chain when the Covid-19 pandemic sent the company into a tailspin. He later sold his shares in the company after concluding day-trader enthusiasm had left the stock overvalued, Bloomberg reported.

Representatives for Hycroft and AMC didn’t immediately return requests for comments. Eric Sprott, a gold and silver investor who took a position in Hycroft alongside AMC, declined to comment, but added the position is by his personal investment company and isn’t connected with Sprott Inc.

(Updates with stock price movement in third paragraph, Sprott decline to comment in final paragraph.)

