Hycroft Options, Stock Trading Volume Went Crazy Before AMC Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Traders piled into the shares and options of Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. last week, well ahead of Tuesday’s surprise announcement that the movie theater operator was buying a stake in the gold miner.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Hycroft’s stock is up 413% in a little more than a week, from 33 cents on March 7 to over $1.70 on Tuesday. An average of 190 million Hycroft shares have traded each day over the past week, more than 800 times the average volume since the miner’s deal to go public through a blank-check merger in June 2020.

Meanwhile, call options for the gold miner to trade above $2.50, a level it hadn’t closed above since mid-July, also saw a spike in interest starting March 8. Gold has been on a strong run as well, rising 7.7% since its recent bottom on Jan. 6. AMC, on the other hand, is down roughly 10% in the last week.

Read More: AMC Entertainment Mixes Popcorn, Metals in Mining Bet

The flood of demand for Hycroft shares came in the days leading up to Tuesday’s announcement that AMC Entertainment would buy 22% of the miner, an unorthodox combination that pairs movies with metals. The news sparked a flurry of trading that sent Hycroft soaring 95% to $2.72 at the start of Tuesday’s session before the stock pared much of that increase.

Representatives for Hycroft and AMC didn’t immediately return requests for comment. But AMC Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron acknowledged on Twitter that his lawyers are advising him not to speak to the press in light of the action in the stock.

“The price action for Hycroft Mining is rather interesting as shares started to rally a week ago on no news,” said Ed Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “Investors were primarily fixated over the health of the troubled gold miner and while the precious metals were soaring, it seemed like a risky bet to buy short-dated call options.”

Story continues

While the surge has come after retail investors using forums like Reddit’s WallStreetBets and the popular chatroom Stocktwits were pumped with optimistic commentary on the future of Hycroft, the heightened trading volume likely reaches beyond those armed with Robinhood or Fidelity accounts. Hycroft’s volume from retail traders in the days leading up to Tuesday’s news was heightened but paled in comparison to overall trading, data from Vanda Research show.

Retail trader interest is even stronger on Tuesday. Hycroft’s stock was among the most traded on Fidelity’s platform with more than 4,700 buy orders. However, Moya is skeptical that these gains will stick.

“A movie theater chain buying a small gold mining company doesn’t make sense,” he said. “This probably won’t end well for both share prices.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.