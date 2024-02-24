Hyde Park man charged with felony in knifepoint robbery at local motel

HYDE PARK - A Hyde Park man has been accused of robbing another man at knifepoint at a local motel on Thursday.

Town of Hyde Park police said they received a call from City of Poughkeepsie police around 3 p.m. Thursday informing them a man was at their station reporting that he had been robbed at knifepoint at a motel on Albany Post Road in Hyde Park.

City police said they also had a male suspect in custody for alleged possession of stolen property who might be connected to the knifepoint robbery.

Hyde Park police detectives immediately began an investigation and confirmed the alleged knifepoint robbery at the motel earlier the same day. They said the suspect, Joseph H. Navarro, 30, of Hyde Park, allegedly forcibly stole multiple personal items from the victim, who was not further identified.

No one was injured during the robbery, police said.

Hyde Park detectives took Navarro into custody at the City of Poughkeepsie police station.

They charged Navarro with one count each of first-degree robbery, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing, both misdemeanors.

Navarro was arraigned before Hyde Park Town Justice Jean McArthur and sent to Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail, $40,000 bond or $60,000 partially secured bond, pending further court action.

The name of Navarro's attorney was not immediately available.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: First-degree robbery charge filed in theft at Hyde Park motel