Hyde Park Shoot Out / Vic Mensa LSD / Konkol Column / Diana Krall

Gov. J.B. Pritzker continues to have trouble with the truth about his coronavirus crisis response.

Last week, the governor said he wasn't allowed to used federal coronavirus relief funds sent to the state to pay for COVID-19 testing at Chicago Public Schools.

"You're not allowed to intermingle the federal funds for testing from the state with the funding that was received at the city," he told reporters at a news conference. "So we couldn't move tests that were acquired with the federal funding for the state to the city."

That statement is false, according to the U.S. Treasury department.

KONKOL COLUMN: In Bid To Be CPS Savior, Pritzker Tests Positive For Falsehoods

Gov. J.B. Pritzker. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Federal agents caught Chicago rapper Vic Mensa packing LSD and magic mushrooms in his luggage. They found 41 grams of liquid LSD , about 124 grams of Psilocybin capsules, 178 grams of Psilocybin gummies, and six grams of Psilocybin mushrooms. (Patch)

A University of Chicago campus cop was involved in a shootout just before noon Tuesday. Authorities said a man in his 20s fired shots a the officer near 53rd and Woodlawn in Hyde Park. The officer returned fire, critically wounding the shooter. (Patch)

Folks who live in majority-Black neighborhoods in Chicago have higher water bill debt that is 10-times higher than majority-white areas in the city. And water has become unaffordable for Chicago’s poorest residents, according to a new report. (WBEZ)

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who is up to date on coronavirus vaccinations, said she's recovered from her recent bout with COVID-19. It felt like a "bad cold," she said. (WTTW)

Best Coast, Rosie Tucker at Metro (7 p.m.)

Sounds Like Fun with DJ Jivefresh at Punch House (9 p.m.)

The Sacred Souls at Lincoln Hall (7 p.m.)

The Joel Patterson Trio at FitzGerald’s (7 p.m.)

Diana Krall at The Chicago Theatre (7:30 p.m.)

Diana Krall. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

