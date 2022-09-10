Hyde Park shooting leaves man injured, police say
A shooting in the Hyde Park neighborhood left one man injured overnight.
The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to Eldridge Avenue, between Chelsea and Jackson, for a shooting just after 9 p.m. on Friday.
At 9:02 pm, officers responded to shooting at 2209 Eldridge Avenue. A male victim was located and transported to ROH critical. The suspect was a black male in a black hoodie. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/cIaa7oMlka
— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 10, 2022
One man was found and taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.
If you know any information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories: