Hyde Park shooting leaves man injured, police say

A shooting in the Hyde Park neighborhood left one man injured overnight.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to Eldridge Avenue, between Chelsea and Jackson, for a shooting just after 9 p.m. on Friday.

One man was found and taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

If you know any information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

