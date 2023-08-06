Hyde Park woman facing charges after allegedly driving sidewalk, intentionally striking pedestrian

A Hyde Park woman is facing charges after allegedly driving onto a sidewalk in the Seaport and intentionally striking a pedestrian.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, Emily Verrochi, 28 was charged on Monday with reckless operation of a motor vehicle, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (car), malicious destruction of property over $1,200, and resisting arrest.

On Sunday, July 30 around 2:15 a.m., State Police responded to the corner of Northern Avenue and Harborview Lane in the Seaport for a single-vehicle crash and possible physical altercation.

Upon arrival, officers observed a Nissan Altima with heavy front end and undercarriage damage. According to witnesses, Verrochi was driving erratically in the middle of the street and then drove onto the sidewalk where she struck a pedestrian.

When police approached Verrochi, she told police she was a passenger in the vehicle, not the driver, and that two other passengers assaulted her and fled after the crash.

Police reviewed surveillance footage which shows Verrochi driving the vehicle with no other passengers inside. Verrochi is seen making U-turns around the area and passing a specific group of people multiple times.

Video shows her driving onto the sidewalk on the corner of Northern Avenue at Harborview Lane, where she strikes a male victim before exiting her car and attacking him.

Verrochi then returned to her car, makes another u-turn, and hits a fire hydrant and light pole.

Verrochi resisted arrest, causing troopers to fall to the ground. Verrochi sustained minor facial injuries during the incident.

The victim, who later claimed to not know Verrochi, sustained minor injuries and declined medical treatment.

“This is extraordinarily dangerous conduct, particularly in a residential and destination area heavy with patrons exiting restaurants and bars. To place pedestrians who are simply enjoying a Boston summer evening in such imminent danger is beyond irresponsible—it is reckless and, potentially, lethal. I’m grateful the victim sustained no serious injuries and that others weren’t hurt,” District Attorney Hayden said.

In court on Monday, bail was set at $1,000, and a judge ordered Verrochi to stay away from the victim and the Seaport neighborhood.

According to the DA’s office Verrochi has a 10-page record and has been convicted of several assault and battery charges.

Verrochi is due back in court on October 13 for a pre-trial hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

