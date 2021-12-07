Hyde Park's Richard Kelly, former Marist coach, admits illegally filming people

A Hyde Park man has admitted illegally recording 10 people for his sexual gratification while working as the coach of the men's club volleyball team at Marist College.

Richard Kelly pleaded guilty Tuesday in Dutchess County Court to 10 felony counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance, court records show.

Kelly, 51, is being held without bail at the Dutchess County Jail. He is due back in court on Jan. 13 for sentencing.

This is the second sex-crimes case that Kelly had been charged in. He was first arrested by state police in July 2020 on felony charges of second-degree possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child and second-degree unlawful surveillance.

Police said at the time that Kelly was accused of possessing images "consistent with child sexual exploitation" and recording candid images of unsuspecting victims. That investigation began from a cyber tip sent to the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

State police from Rhinebeck, working with their colleagues in Troop K's Computer Crimes Unit, then arrested Kelly on March 16, 2021, in a case that involved his part-time job as a Marist coach.

The 2020 investigation led to investigators finding evidence of Kelly illegally filming 10 people, police said. Tuesday's plea covered both cases.

Kelly's attorney, Anthony DeFazio, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Marist College officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

