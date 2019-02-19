Are Hydratec Industries NV’s (AMS:HYDRA) High Returns Really That Great?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Today we are going to look at Hydratec Industries NV (AMS:HYDRA) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Hydratec Industries:

0.14 = €8.4m ÷ (€154m – €75m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Hydratec Industries has an ROCE of 14%.

Is Hydratec Industries’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that Hydratec Industries’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 9.4% average in the Industrials industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Independently of how Hydratec Industries compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Our data shows that Hydratec Industries currently has an ROCE of 14%, compared to its ROCE of 5.8% 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

ENXTAM:HYDRA Past Revenue and Net Income, February 19th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if Hydratec Industries has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Hydratec Industries’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Hydratec Industries has total assets of €154m and current liabilities of €75m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 49% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, Hydratec Industries’s ROCE is boosted somewhat.