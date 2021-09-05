Is Hydrix (ASX:HYD) A Risky Investment?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Hydrix Limited (ASX:HYD) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Hydrix

What Is Hydrix's Debt?

As you can see below, Hydrix had AU$2.25m of debt at June 2021, down from AU$6.02m a year prior. But on the other hand it also has AU$6.65m in cash, leading to a AU$4.40m net cash position.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Healthy Is Hydrix's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Hydrix had liabilities of AU$8.94m due within 12 months, and liabilities of AU$4.73m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of AU$6.65m and AU$1.67m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling AU$5.36m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Hydrix has a market capitalization of AU$24.9m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Hydrix boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Hydrix's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Over 12 months, Hydrix made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to AU$9.3m, which is a fall of 41%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

So How Risky Is Hydrix?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And we do note that Hydrix had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through AU$2.4m of cash and made a loss of AU$9.8m. But at least it has AU$4.40m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. Summing up, we're a little skeptical of this one, as it seems fairly risky in the absence of free cashflow. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Hydrix (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

