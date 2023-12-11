Hydrocodone possession produces 10-year sentence

Dec. 11—A 43-year-old defendant pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute in Whitfield Superior Court on Friday, Dec. 8.

Conasauga Judicial Circuit Judge Scott Minter ultimately sentenced Luther Sherfield Bedwell III to 10 years — with the first year to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation.

Conasauga Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Walt Eddy stated that the possible sentence for the offense ranged from five years to 30 years.

Eddy said that Bedwell and codefendant Robin Bierig were arrested in September 2022 and charged with possession of hydrocodone.

He noted that Bierig had already entered a guilty plea in the case.

"She played a much larger hand in it and pled to a 20, serve four sentence on the same count," Eddy said. "Her sentence was harsher due to her greater role, it was her medication that they were both selling."

Bedwell is also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine as part of the sentence, as well as undergo drug and alcohol abuse counseling.

The same public defender who represented Bierig in her plea, William Moses, also represented Bedwell in Friday's proceedings.

He told the court that he had gone over potential conflicts of interest he may have representing both individuals with Bedwell before the defendant entered his guilty plea.

"Are you giving up any issue that you might have with Mr. Moses representing both Mrs. Bierig and you?" Judge Minter asked the defendant.

"No issues, sir," Bedwell — entering his plea via videoconference from the local jail — responded.

Minter noted that Bedwell will receive credit for time already served in pretrial custody.

"He was arrested back in September, served a few days, bonded out and has been back in since yesterday," Moses said.