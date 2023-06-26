Hydrogen cars: South West College students to train on new fuel engines

Hydrogen could potentially reduce the carbon footprint of some sectors

Students in County Tyrone will be among the first in the UK to train on a hydrogen fuel engine rig.

The South West College in Omagh is the first further education site to use the technology in its automotive courses.

It comes as recent research highlights the gap in skills for new technologies needed in the transition to a zero-carbon economy.

Hydrogen is a low-emission fuel that has potential to reduce the carbon footprint of sectors such as transport.

Staff at the college have been training on the rig in preparation for students beginning courses in September.

James Brady says staff and students are excited to be working with new technology

James Brady, the consultant electric vehicle assessor, has been working with the tutors.

"This is a very exciting development for South West College and for training in Northern Ireland to allow our students to experience technology that isn't even readily available on the road.

"This is a technology that all the main manufacturers are moving towards."

Pat O'Hanlon, the head of automotive and electrical at South West College, said it was a natural step for the college after investing in hybrid and electric training blocks.

"We see this as the future. For example, in Germany they've a hundred hydrogen fuelling stations, Holland they've 20 or 30, Belgium 20 or 30.

"So hydrogen infrastructure will come here eventually. It's only a matter of time before students will have to learn about it.

"These cars are already in production."

Pat O'Hanlon says it is important for students to get to grips with hydrogen vehicles

Hydrogen courses have been introduced at other further education colleges with more in development by the examining bodies.

Transport is one of eight industries examined in the report from the Department for the Economy by Energy & Utility Skills.

It found alternative routes to qualification in all sectors, in addition to university, would be necessary.

It added that targeted promotion of training and employment opportunities in green industries should be put in place for all adults, regardless of academic status.