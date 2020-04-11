Some Hydrogen Group (LON:HYDG) Shareholders Are Down 47%

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. That downside risk was realized by Hydrogen Group Plc (LON:HYDG) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 47%. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around -15%. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 2.1% in that time. Furthermore, it's down 19% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 23% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unhappily, Hydrogen Group had to report a 43% decline in EPS over the last year. We note that the 47% share price drop is very close to the EPS drop. So it seems that the market sentiment has not changed much, despite the weak results. Rather, the share price is remains a similar multiple of the EPS, suggesting the outlook remains the same.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Hydrogen Group's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for Hydrogen Group shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 46%, over the last year, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 15% in the twelve months, Hydrogen Group shareholders did even worse, losing 46%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 8.8% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Hydrogen Group has 5 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

