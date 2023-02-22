Hydrogen not a realistic replacement for natural gas, warn Lords

3
Matt Oliver
·3 min read
Hydrogen
Hydrogen

Heating millions of homes with hydrogen instead of natural gas is unrealistic, peers have warned, telling ministers to focus on promoting heat pumps instead.

In a sharply-critical report, a House of Lords panel on Wednesday accused the Government of undermining the national rollout of heat pumps with confusing “mixed messages” about unproven alternatives.

Mass adoption of heat pumps is a key plank of the plan to reach “net zero” carbon emissions by 2050. The devices raise the temperature in people's homes by absorbing the heat from outside and compressing it.

The Government wants to see 600,000 heat pumps installed each year by 2028, compared to around 35,000 today. However, uptake has so far been slow, with many people put off by high upfront costs.

The Lords environment and climate change committee said the Government was undermining its own target with an ongoing review into whether hydrogen-powered boilers could be used for home heating. The review is “negatively affecting” demand for heat pumps, peers said, by sowing uncertainty. 

Baroness Parminter, chairman of the Lords environment committee, told The Telegraph: “In heat pumps we've got a mature technology now, where there aren't any issues around safety. So why focus on hydrogen for home heating?

“The mixed messages around hydrogen are compromising the [Government’s] ability to get heat pumps into homes.”

Uncertainty over whether heat pumps or hydrogen were the solution has left plumbers and other businesses unsure of which technologies to commit to, the Baroness added.

Production of hydrogen is energy-intensive and it is unclear whether there will be enough supplies to serve millions of homes, Baroness Parminter said.

“Frankly, hydrogen is not a serious option in the short to medium term.”

The findings come after MPs warned in December that hydrogen was only likely to play a “limited role” in home heating and was “not a panacea”.

Under plans unveiled by Boris Johnson, Britain will ban the installation of new gas boilers from 2035.

Homeowners have been offered vouchers worth £5,000 each towards the cost of installing heat pumps, with ministers hoping this will spur widespread demand and help manufacturers bring down costs.

However, peers said the so-called boiler upgrade scheme was “seriously failing”.

Public apathy has left two thirds of the scheme’s £150m first year budget unused, with less than 10,000 of 30,000 available vouchers issued.

Peers said this was because heat pumps remained too expensive for most households – costing £7,000 in some cases even after the grant – and the Government had failed to advertise the scheme properly.

Promoting hydrogen-ready boilers as a possible alternative has also convinced some home owners there is little point in switching.

On Tuesday the Government said it planned to launch a marketing campaign to promote its heat pump vouchers.

Although ministers expect most households to adopt heat pumps in the long-run, critics argue they often require expensive home adaptations such as insulation.

The Energy and Utilities Alliance, which represents boiler manufacturers and some heat pump makers, estimates that up to 12 million homes may be unsuitable for heat pumps.

Mike Foster, chief executive of the Energy and Utilities Alliance, accused peers of being out-of-touch and “doubling down on a flawed policy”.

He added: “The committee is right to suggest there is a high level of misinformation around hydrogen, by publishing highly misleading conclusions around hydrogen.

“The Government’s plans for hydrogen-ready boilers are a no regrets option going forward, helping households decarbonise their homes without the £13,000 upfront cost of a heat pump.”

Industry groups Hydrogen UK and Energy UK warned against a “one size fits all policy” for home heating.

Hydrogen UK said: “A balanced approach between electrification and hydrogen, through the deployment of hydrogen distribution infrastructure, hydrogen boilers and hybrid hydrogen heat pumps, would mitigate these peaks and could bring significant system cost savings compared to pure electrification.”

Recommended Stories

  • Spice maker McCormick sees 'pushback' from retailers on price increases -CEO

    McCormick & Company Inc is looking to hike prices on its spices and hot sauces at retailers like Walmart Inc and Kroger Co but is getting "pushback" on the increases, CEO Lawrence Kurzius said in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday. Kurzius, speaking on the sidelines of the Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference, said the "pushback on this is in line with the pushback (on) the last round" of price hikes the Frank's RedHot sauce maker introduced last year. Retailers including Walmart, the world's largest, have said they are concerned about further price increases from consumer products companies, after largely passing them on following once-in-a-generation levels of inflation.

  • Man who found Nicola Bulley’s body claims ‘psychic gift’ led to discovery

    A spiritual medium and psychic has claimed he used his “gift” to find Nicola Bulley’s body in the River Wyre on Sunday.

  • Walmart, Costco and Target are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

    Walmart, Costco and Target are highlights of Zacks Earnings Preview blog.

  • SEC fines Mormon Church $1 million over filings that ‘obscured the church’s portfolio’

    The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with multiple infractions and fined it $1 million, the agency announced Tuesday. Ensign Peak Advisers Inc., a nonprofit group operated by the church to manage its finances, is also being charged and fined. The charges levied by the SEC include “failing to file forms that would have disclosed the Church’s equity investments, and … instead filing forms for shell companies that obscured the Church’s portfolio and misstated Ensign Peak’s control over the Church’s investment decisions.”

  • South Korea to lift post-arrival COVID test requirement for travellers from China

    South Korea will not require travellers from China to test for COVID-19 after arrival starting next month, although they will still need to take pre-departure tests, a senior South Korean official said on Wednesday, in the country's latest relaxing of rules that were put in place after China's reopening. South Korea had imposed a number of border measures on passengers from China after Beijing's decision to lift stringent zero-COVID policies, but has been easing some of them citing an improved COVID situation in its neighbour. "Additional easing of quarantine measures appear possible as the positive rate among arrivals from China has dropped from 18.4% in the first week of January to 0.6% in the third week of February," Kim Sung-ho, a vice ministerial official at the Ministry of Interior and Safety, said during a meeting on responses to the COVID pandemic.

  • India needs technology transfers to mine its new lithium reserves

    The recent announcement by India’s Geological Survey of India (GSI) on its preliminary exploration of lithium reserves has excited many industries dependent on the scarce alkali metal. According to the GSI, it has established “lithium inferred resources” —which are calculated based on a physical and chemical study of the surface and samples—along the Salal-Haimana area of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir.

  • Tesla may get into the lithium-mining business, and these stocks are cratering

    Tesla Inc. reportedly is on the prowl for its own lithium-mining company, and losses are pilling up for the stocks of lithium producers.

  • Ask the expert: How long do electric car batteries really last?

    I read that the batteries of electric cars (EVs) have an average life of 10 years or 100,000 miles, and that their performance deteriorates considerably over time. This must mean that an electric car will potentially be worth very little after eight or nine years. Can the batteries be easily swapped for new ones? If so, how much would it cost? Can the batteries be recycled?

  • Chinese provinces give 30 days' paid 'marriage leave' to boost birth rate

    Some Chinese provinces are giving young newlyweds 30 days of paid leave in the hope of encouraging marriage and boosting a flagging birth rate, the Communist Party mouthpiece People's Daily Health said on Tuesday. China's minimum paid marriage leave is three days, but provinces have been able to set their own more generous allowances since February. The northwestern province of Gansu and the coal-producing province of Shanxi now give 30 days, while Shanghai gives 10 and Sichuan still only three, according to the People's Daily Health.

  • How Jimmy Carter helped to practically wipe the horrific Guinea worm parasite off the face of the earth

    Since 1986, The Carter Center has led the international campaign to annihilate Guinea worm disease and has made tremendous progress.

  • Somali security forces end al-Shabab siege that killed 10

    Security forces in Somalia have ended a siege by al-Shabab extremists that killed 10 people and wounded three others at a home in the capital, Mogadishu. The Information Ministry late Tuesday said the al-Qaida-linked fighters launched the rare attack on a private home with a suicide bombing. Al-Shabab often attacks hotels and government buildings.

  • China is mounting an economic assault on Gen Z – and it will end in disaster

    The website of fast fashion’s hottest ticket is not a place for someone who is easily confused, or of a nervous disposition.

  • Disney Plus drops ‘Chang Can Dunk’ trailer starring Bloom Li

    Disney Plus has released the trailer for "Chang Can Dunk," an Asian-led coming-of-age sports film starring Bloom Li and directed by Jingyi Shao. Li plays Chang, an unpopular high school student who loves basketball and Pokémon. After making a bet with his school's all-star basketball player, Chang has 12 weeks to try and make a slam dunk.

  • After historically bad drought in 2022, here's how North State's water year is shaping up

    Drought conditions are improving in the North State.

  • EV maker Nio to build 1,000 battery-swap stations in China in 2023

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric vehicle (EV) startup Nio Inc plans to build 1,000 battery-swapping stations in China in 2023 to bring the total number of such facilities to 2,300 by year-end, its Founder and Chairman William Li said on Tuesday. Nio will build 400 battery-swapping stations along highways and 600 in urban areas with a focus on the country's third- and fourth-tier cities and counties, Li said in a post on Nio's social media platform. The move marks an expansion of its plan in December of adding 400 such stations this year.

  • Security Service of Ukraine detains rural head who gave Russians routes of offensive on Kyiv in February

    The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained a rural head in Kyiv Oblast, who provided the Russian invaders with road routes for an offensive on the Ukrainian capital last February. Source: press service SSU Details: According to the investigation, the head of the village of Ozera of the Hostomel hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories] showed the Russians the way during their offensive on Kyiv.

  • 2 private islands in Canada are on sale for less than the average house in America

    The Islands of Lac Lesage, two private islands located in Quebec, Canada, are on sale for a total of $495,000.

  • Georgia man dies in utility vehicle accident helping take down tent after Super Bowl

    Shawn Lee, 44 of Rossville, died in the accident on Feb. 18. Channel 2′s ABC affiliate NewsChannel 9 in Chattanooga reported that Lee traveled to Arizona to help set up and take down tents for the Super Bowl.

  • Unmarked 2-foot-deep pothole damages at least a dozen cars on metro Atlanta road

    Some drivers are now facing thousands of dollars in repairs.

  • Bank branches turn away customers depositing cash

    For centuries customers have used bank branches to withdraw and deposit cash, but this everyday activity could soon be a thing of the past.