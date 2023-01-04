Hydrogen-powered truck used in trial at Immingham docks

The trial involves a hydrogen-fuelled vehicle moving shipping containers

A Humber port is believed to be the first in the UK to use a hydrogen-fuelled truck in an attempt to cut greenhouse gases.

The trial at Immingham docks in North East Lincolnshire will see the the vehicle haul shipping containers.

The hydrogen technology means that the vehicle will produce no exhaust emissions.

Funded as part of a government project, the trial aims to reduce carbon output in the maritime industry.

Maritime Minister Baroness Vere said the initiative showed the UK was "serious about cleaning up the sector".

"Decarbonising the maritime sector goes beyond cutting emissions at sea, and this trial demonstrates that hydrogen will play a significant part in UK's port operations and shed their dependence on fossil fuels," she said.

Figure from the International Maritime Organization (IMO), show that shipping produces a billion tonnes in CO2 emissions each year - around 3% of the world's total output.

In 2018, the IMO, the United Nations body which regulates the industry, agreed to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2050.

Associated British Ports (ABP) also installed a mobile hydrogen filling station to fuel the vehicle.

Simon Bird, ABP's Regional Director of the Humber ports said he hoped the trial would show "how forward thinking we are in meeting the need to de-carbonise in the port".

Immingham is one of the UK's busiest ports, with around 55 million tonnes of cargo handled every year.

Last January, ABP announced a new £100m freight terminal which would create up to 100 jobs.

