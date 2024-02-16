Hydrogen trains are coming to the Central Valley

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced is one of the first California cities, along with Sacramento, where the new zero-emission, hydrogen-powered trains will operate, according to Caltrans during their announcement of a new agreement with Stadler Rail.

On Wednesday, Caltrans announced a $127 million agreement with Stadler Rail, Inc. for six more zero-emission, hydrogen-powered passenger trainsets, building upon an earlier order to deliver the first four hydrogen-powered intercity trainsets in North America.

Caltrans says the trains will help California adapt to climate change by strengthening the state’s zero-emission passenger rail capabilities. Officials say the first trains are expected to enter revenue service in 2027, and its design will make them more efficient, lighter weight, and more affordable than traditional locomotive-hauled coaches.

The first trains will operate between Merced and Sacramento on the future Valley Rail Service, which officials say is an expansion of the existing Altamont Corridos Express (ACE) and Amtrak San Joaquins services that will eventually connect with the first section of California’s high-speed rail service.

California continues to lead the way to a cleaner, more connected transportation system. By expanding our fleet of hydrogen-powered passenger trainsets, we are showing we are serious about deploying innovative and sustainable transportation options for the people of this state. Toks Omishakin, California Transportation Secretary

These clean-energy trains are the future. California is building a climate-resilient transportation system that will help every community move around the state in a safe and sustainable way. Tony Tavares, Caltrans Director

The trains will also be demonstrated on corridors throughout the state in coordination with intercity and regional rail partners. Caltrans officials say with this option order, 19 option trainsets are remaining on the base contract that they signed with Stadler in October 2023.

The purchase, according to Caltrans, is funded through Gov. Gavin Newsom’s $10 billion, multiyear zero-emission vehicle package, which included $407 million for the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA) to purchase or lease state-of-the-art clean bus and rail equipment and infrastructure.

