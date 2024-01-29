Hydroponics gardening home systems. What to know

Hydroponics is growing plants in a system setup containing water and the proper nutrients. There is no need for soil.

There are two main types of hydroponic systems, passive system, uses no energy and active system, relies on energy to run a pump (ex. electricity).

Home hydroponic systems are great if you have a busy schedule or live in an apartment. One can buy or construct their hydroponic system that will meet their needs from tabletop units to stand alone.

Tomatoes and other produce on display during the opening day of the New Hartford Farmers Market in June, 2019 at Sherrill Brook Park in this file photo. Produce that is grown hydroponically include lettuces, tomatoes and cucumbers.

One can grow herbs, vegetables, and edible flowers. Another benefit to growing hydroponically is one can garden throughout the winter months.

Produce that is grown hydroponically such as lettuces, tomatoes, and cucumbers can save the grower space needed in a field and it is grown in a contained controlled clean environment. And the grower is saving time and resources, reducing the time to plant and harvest as a field crop, and helps to reduce the carbon footprint in transporting the produce to markets.

If you have the interest in growing herbs to add to your culinary dishes, winter is a fine time to begin to dabble in hydroponics. Check out your local garden centers or online for hydroponic systems.

The University of Illinois Extensions has several online guides on Home Hydroponics. https://extension.illinois.edu/.

Cornell Cooperative Extension Oneida County answers home and garden questions which can be emailed to homeandgarden@cornell.edu or call 315-736-3394, press 1 and ext. 333. Leave your question, name and phone number. Questions are answered on weekdays, from 8am to 4pm. Also, visit our website at http://cceoneida.com/ or phone 315-736-3394, press 1 and then ext.100.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Hydroponics and home gardening: What to know