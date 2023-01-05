Are hyenas dogs? Not exactly. Here's everything to know about the Hyaenidae family.

When you think of a hyena, you make think of their signature laughter. But not all hyenas laugh. In fact, their laughter is actually a vocalization of distress, often used to signal threats or attacks, according to Britannica.

There are many other misconceptions about this animal, including its relatives. While hyenas make look similar to dogs, that does not mean the two are related.

So, here is a rundown of the hyena family to debunk the question, "Are hyenas dogs?" And other interesting facts, including their diets and habitats.

Are hyenas dogs?

Even though hyenas look like dogs, they are not related to them, according to the San Diego Zoo. Instead, hyenas have their own family: Hyaenidae.

There are four members of this family:

Spotted hyena (Crocuta crocuta)

Striped hyena (Hyaena hyaena)

Brown hyena (Hyaena brunnea)

Aardwolf (Proteles cristata)

Spotted hyenas are the most well-known, specifically for their signature "laughing." These hyenas often weigh between 110 to 190 pounds and can stand up to 59 inches tall, according to National Geographic.

Striped hyenas are the smallest of their family, weighing between 57 to 90 pounds and reaching just 28 inches tall at the shoulder, says National Geographic. They have large, pointed ears which give them great hearing.

Despite its name, the aardwolf is not a wolf. Its name is Afrikaans for "earth wolf," which references the aardwolf's dog-like appearance and their underground dens. As for family resemblance, aardwolves look similar to the striped hyena, with pointed ears and long muzzles.

The brown hyena differs most in appearance to its family members. Brown hyenas have shaggy brown coats, large heads and muscular shoulders. They can weigh up to around 97 pounds and stand up to about 31 inches, according to animalia.bio.

What do hyenas eat?

A hyena's diet varies depending on what type it is. Spotted and striped hyenas are omnivores, while aardwolves and brown hyenas are mostly carnivores.

Spotted hyenas are known for being scavengers and often eat the leftovers of other predators. But they also will kill and eat birds, lizards, antelopes, wildebeests and snakes on their own.

Striped hyenas are mostly scavengers and will eat the carcasses of large animals. Thanks to their strong jaws, striped hyenas can chew up bones, horns and hooves. In the cases they do hunt, striped hyenas will go after smaller animals, such as reptiles, rodents or insects.

Aardwolves prefer insects for meals. They will go out at night in search for termites who have not built their mounds yet. Aardwolves will eat these insects by the thousands and hundreds of thousands.

Brown hyenas are also scavengers, but will catch and eat small mammals, birds, fish and insects.

Where do hyenas live?

Hyenas can be found throughout Africa and up through Asia, such as in India and Turkey.

Striped hyenas live in sub-Saharan and northwestern Africa, India, and Turkey, according to National Geographic. Spotted hyenas live throughout Africa and also in Saudi Arabia and India.

Brown Hyenas live in the southern Africa, including in Angola, Namibia, Botswana and southern and western Zimbabwe.

Aardwolves live exclusively in Africa, either on the eastern side of the continent, from Egypt south through central Tanzania, or in the south, from central Angola and Mozambique down through South Africa, according to National Geographic.

