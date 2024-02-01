Hygiene vending machines offer fresh start for students in Rutherford County

TechCrunch

Swedish medical device startup Acorai is pairing proprietary sensing hardware and machine learning software with the goal of putting a non-invasive heart pressure monitoring tool in the hands of clinicians -- starting with doctors in the U.S. Patients hospitalized with heart failure typically need to undergo an invasive procedure, such as catheterization or having an implant, in order for their medical team to gain information on the pressures inside the chambers of their heart to support their care and treatment. Acorai's novel Heart Monitor device offers the promise of a far more accessible way for qualified medical professionals to get this kind of reading -- directly through the patient's skin.