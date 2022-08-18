Hyndman woman charged in felony theft investigation

Aug. 18—CUMBERLAND — A Hyndman, Pennsylvania, woman was arrested Wednesday on a felony theft charge in connection with the removal of $10,000 worth of die-cast model cars from a Cumberland residence, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

Amy Gale Bittner, 58, was arrested at her place of employment on a felony theft charge prior to being released Thursday on her personal recognizance as directed by a district court commissioner.

The alleged theft occurred at a Hazen Road residence in Cumberland.

A search warrant was executed at a Hyndman residence as part of the investigation that led to the arrest, police said, police said.