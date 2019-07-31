Is Hypebeast Limited's (HKG:150) CEO Pay Fair?

Kevin Ma is the CEO of Hypebeast Limited (HKG:150). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

See our latest analysis for Hypebeast

How Does Kevin Ma's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Hypebeast Limited has a market cap of HK$2.1b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of HK$2.2m. (This is based on the year to March 2019). That's actually a decrease on the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at HK$409k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from HK$782m to HK$3.1b, and the median CEO total compensation was HK$2.1m.

So Kevin Ma is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Hypebeast, below.

SEHK:150 CEO Compensation, July 31st 2019 More

Is Hypebeast Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Hypebeast Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 64% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 75% over last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Hypebeast Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 449% over three years, Hypebeast Limited has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Kevin Ma is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

Few would be critical of the leadership, since returns have been juicy and earnings per share are moving in the right direction. Indeed, many might consider the pay rather modest, given the solid company performance! Shareholders may want to check for free if Hypebeast insiders are buying or selling shares.

If you want to buy a stock that is better than Hypebeast, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.