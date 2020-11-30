Hyper-Local Ads And Experiential Messenger Marketing Services Launched For 2021
A new digital marketing experience service has been launched. Honour Media empowers e-commerce and local small businesses to drive targeted leads and grow their exposure and digital omnipresence.
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2020 / In view of Black Friday and Thanksgiving week, Honour Media has launched a new experience messenger marketing service for ambitious e-commerce companies and local small businesses seeking to stand out from their competition. They have a two-pronged focus on bespoke content creation for authority publishing and experience messenger marketing for brand growth.
The new service launch is part of their updated package range to cater for the latest marketing trends heading into 2021. Prospective clients regularly ask what the most effective organic and paid traffic strategies are, and experience marketing is one of the most impactful options.
One of the biggest challenges facing e-commerce and local small businesses this year is increasing leads. Generating a steady stream of fresh leads is crucial for long-term online success, but it's often the case that entrepreneurs don't know the most effective solutions for securing more prospects.
This is where working with a specialist digital marketing agency can help. Honour Media can position clients as leaders and authorities in their field, help them to get more online visibility, and win customers through proven and reliable content marketing and publishing campaigns.
Now they have launched their new experience marketing service to cater to the modern digital landscape, which enhances the personal human touch point throughout the customer journey.
The service is designed to turn content and conversations into sales, and clients can leverage their existing assets to drive hyper-targeted interest and increase conversion.
At the core of the new service launch is their experiential messenger marketing strategy. The expert marketing agency can directly engage prospects on their mobile devices by promoting positive customer-focused stories, and launch offers to drive 3-10X the conversion.
Clients are able to create multiple-step, two-way conversations to take customers through a pre-planned messaging automation journey. This instantly boosts engagement and can improve the customer experience, resulting in more sales.
Interested parties can visit https://honourmedia.co/ and learn more about their full services.
Sherlene Lian, the founder of Honour Media states: "With 2021 coming in hot behind us, the impact of 2020 is far from over. We've seen many businesses closing down, declaring for bankruptcy, losing sales, or not generating sufficient revenues to tide through the months. There is never a better time than now to plan ahead for your business. With our new digital marketing services launch, we help ambitious e-commerce and local businesses generate leads using experiential and profitable marketing strategies through Facebook messenger and hyper-local ads."
