What Is This Hypercar Collection Doing at LAX?

Spotting a Ford GT, a Porsche 918, or a LaFerrari on the street is an extremely rare occurrence. Even seeing one of these incredible hypercars at a car show would be a treat. Seeing all three, and a handful of other exotics spotted in the back corner of the Los Angeles international airport is nearly impossible to fathom. But that is exactly what we have here. A video was recently posted on the effspot YouTube channel that shows at least a dozen of the most valuable and rare hypercars on the planet waiting to be shipped to an unknown destination.



Of all the cars spotted there doesn’t appear to be a single one that is worth less than seven figures. The cars are behind a fence, each shrouded by a thin plastic cover. In the first row we see from left to right a McLaren Speedtail, a Porsche 918 Spyder and a McLaren Sabre. Those three cars alone are worth about $8 million. But the collection gets crazier the more you look. There is a black Ferrari LeFerrari, a Lamborghini Centenario, and a Bugatti Chiron. Whoever owns this collection also seems to have a thing for Koenigsegg as there are three, two Regeras and an Agera RS.

Look closer and you will find a Porsche 911 that has been modified by Gunther Werks, which, incredibly that might be the least valuable car here. There's also a Ford GT, a Pagani Huayra BC, and an Aston Martin One-77. This collection of cars can easily exceed $50 million dollars in combined value. Hopefully the owner opted in for the baggage insurance. Although if the worst were to happen, even getting the money back would be little consolation. These are extremely rare cars that would be nearly impossible to replace. You won’t find a Lamborghini Centenario pop up in the classifieds of your local newspaper.

The biggest mysteries here are who is the owner and what are these cars doing here? Are they part of a private collection being shipped to a new garage? Are these destined for some sort of show? Do they belong to someone on the wrong side of the law, and they have been impounded and held as evidence? Perhaps they are heading to a collector-car auction. We don’t know. All we do know is that seeing $50 million worth of hypercars parked at the airport is not a sight we are likely to see again anytime soon.

