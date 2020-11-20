HyperCurrent Launches the Monetization Engine for the API Economy

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The monetization engine for the API economy has finally arrived. Coming out of stealth mode, HyperCurrent has launched ProfitStream: a software suite to provide enterprises the capability to realize the promise of their digital transformation (https://www.hypercurrent.io). ProfitStream is an overlay on top of existing API, Microservice and ServiceMesh infrastructure to provide a complete, vendor-agnostic solution for metering, pricing, invoicing and reporting on API utilization within and between organizations. ProfitStream is non-intrusive and requires no modifications to your APIs or any of your infrastructure. Once configured within your network, ProfitStream is the monetization engine that will drive & manage your API strategy through the API economy.

ProfitStream's distributed transaction engine can handle various pricing scenarios, including SLA rebates, dynamic pricing based on variables such as consumer and cloud compute cost and subscription based pricing schemes. ProfitStream uses innovative, non-invasive "beacons" to surface API chargeback data through its own user interface, programmatically and to IT financial systems.

As part of the ProfitStream rollout, HyperCurrent is releasing accelerators tailored for various APIM vendors. Our first accelerator, targeting the MuleSoft ecosystem, is the C4E accelerator located at: https://c4e.hypercurrent.io . Discover how ProfitStream can be the monetization engine for your API economy!

