Hyperion's high-tech homecoming brings 700 jobs to Columbus

Tyler Buchanan
·2 min read

On the heels of last month's big Intel announcement, Columbus leaders are celebrating the arrival of a hydrogen technology company expected to bring nearly 700 new jobs to the West Side.

Why it matters: The $296 million investment marks the city's largest manufacturing project in a decade.

State of play: Hyperion Companies, which specializes in hydrogen technology for super-fast cars and other energy and utility purposes, was founded in Columbus back in 2011.

  • The company moved to California a few years later to take advantage of its green energy infrastructure, but is now moving back to Ohio to focus more on production.

What they'll do: Hyperion plans to make its core product of hydrogen fuel cell engines along with super cars on site, though CEO Angelo Kafantaris said final vehicle assembly may take place elsewhere.

  • Kafantaris teased other "exciting new technologies" to be rolled out this spring.

  • The 65-acre site, once used as the Columbus Dispatch printing facility, offers room to grow should Hyperion's production output expand in the coming years.

What they're saying: Kafantaris said this homecoming resulted not from nostalgia, but from careful analysis showing the region's "perfect blend" of high-tech development and manufacturing expertise.

Details: Like the Intel deal, Hyperion will receive government support for the project.

  • Columbus City Council approved a "jobs growth incentive agreement" on Monday offering cash payments based on new income tax withholdings.

  • An estimated 683 new production and engineering jobs will pay more than $60,000 per year on average.

  • Site work is set to begin this summer, with X-P1 and other production starting next year.

The big picture: Mayor Andrew Ginther and Councilman Nick Bankston noted the importance of the project's location in an area once known as a manufacturing hub by highlighting the cross between tech growth and opportunities for blue-collar workers.

  • Bankston prefers this new nickname for Columbus: "The Silicon Valley of the Midwest."

