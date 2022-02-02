Hyperion's high-tech homecoming brings 700 jobs to Columbus

On the heels of last month's big Intel announcement, Columbus leaders are celebrating the arrival of a hydrogen technology company expected to bring nearly 700 new jobs to the West Side.

Why it matters: The $296 million investment marks the city's largest manufacturing project in a decade.

State of play: Hyperion Companies, which specializes in hydrogen technology for super-fast cars and other energy and utility purposes, was founded in Columbus back in 2011.

The company moved to California a few years later to take advantage of its green energy infrastructure, but is now moving back to Ohio to focus more on production.

What they'll do: Hyperion plans to make its core product of hydrogen fuel cell engines along with super cars on site, though CEO Angelo Kafantaris said final vehicle assembly may take place elsewhere.

Kafantaris teased other "exciting new technologies" to be rolled out this spring.

The 65-acre site, once used as the Columbus Dispatch printing facility, offers room to grow should Hyperion's production output expand in the coming years.

What they're saying: Kafantaris said this homecoming resulted not from nostalgia, but from careful analysis showing the region's "perfect blend" of high-tech development and manufacturing expertise.

"There was no decision other than Columbus that could be made after doing our research and after having our support network," he said at Tuesday's announcement, while flanked by a prototype of the Hyperion X-P1 super car.

Details: Like the Intel deal, Hyperion will receive government support for the project.

Columbus City Council approved a "jobs growth incentive agreement" on Monday offering cash payments based on new income tax withholdings.

An estimated 683 new production and engineering jobs will pay more than $60,000 per year on average.

Site work is set to begin this summer, with X-P1 and other production starting next year.

The big picture: Mayor Andrew Ginther and Councilman Nick Bankston noted the importance of the project's location in an area once known as a manufacturing hub by highlighting the cross between tech growth and opportunities for blue-collar workers.

Bankston prefers this new nickname for Columbus: "The Silicon Valley of the Midwest."

