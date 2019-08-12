How Hypermobility Spectrum Disorder Makes Me a Different Kind of Zebra

I want to talk about hypermobility spectrum disorder (HSD) as there’s so much out there about Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS) but little about HSD.

The zebra is the symbol for people with HSD and EDS as we are “medical zebras.” Doctors don’t automatically look for conditions like EDS or HSD, so we often go undiagnosed or are misdiagnosed.

I was originally diagnosed with joint hypermobility syndrome aka EDS hypermobility type by my neurologist who referred me to an hypermobility specialist rheumatologist. My rheumatologist suspected I may have vascular EDS as well, so I was sent for genetic testing to rule out other types of EDS before giving a diagnosis of hypermobile EDS; thankfully that come back clear.

When I went back to my rheumatologist the new 2017 classification had just come in. I met many of the criteria for hEDS but I missed out on two points, so I was given the diagnosis of HSD. In the new 2017 classification they made the criteria for hEDS much stricter than before in an attempt to find the genetic marker for hEDS as all of the other 12 subtypes of EDS already have one (hence why I was sent for genetic testing for vEDS).

Hypermobility spectrum disorder is largely an invisible illness. You might see me in my wheelchair, walking with crutches or the braces and splints I wear, but you don’t see all the other symptoms and complications.

HSD is caused by faulty collagen. Collagen is the glue of the body, and because mine is faulty, it causes my joints to be lax. As a result, my joints frequently sublux or dislocate, and my organs are too stretchy so I have problems with my digestive system, heart and bladder. It’s an incredibly painful condition, and every movement exacerbates the pain because my joints are so lax. Even putting on a t-shirt or reaching for a plate can cause a a joint to sublux or dislocate! I sublux/dislocate joints multiple times a week, sometimes a day. It’s also tiring because my body is constantly trying to repair itself.

On top of that are the complications that I have secondary to my HSD. I have “delayed gastric emptying” which means my stomach empties much slower, causing me to feel constantly full, like I’ve eaten a five-course meal even though I only eat small portions. It also makes me feel nauseous all the time, sometimes leading to episodes of vomiting. I have intestinal dysmotility, so the rest of my digestive system is also sluggish and doesn’t work as well as it should, causing discomfort, cramping and bloating. On top of that, I also have IBS.