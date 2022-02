Eating Well

If you are on a budget or have limited fridge space, there are a lot of good reasons to incorporate canned foods when you can. Cooking with canned foods doesn't have to spare any flavor, either. Take canned tuna to new heights by adding cannellini beans, red onion and dill, tossing it in a lemon-pepper-Dijon dressing and serving it over a spinach salad with canned beets.