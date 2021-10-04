Hypersonic missiles: the alarming must-have in military tech

A US unarmed prototype hypersonic missile launches from Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kauai, Hawaii (AFP/Oscar Sosa)
·3 min read

North Korea's test of a hypersonic missile last week sparked new concerns about the race to acquire the alarming technology that is hard to defend against and could unsettle the global nuclear balance.

Russia, which said Monday it had test-launched a hypersonic missile from a submerged submarine for the first time, leads the race, followed by China and the United States, and at least five other countries are working on the technology.

Why do countries want hypersonics?

Hypersonic missiles, like traditional ballistic missiles which can deliver nuclear weapons, can fly more than five times the speed of sound.

But ballistic missiles fly high into space in an arc to reach their target, while a hypersonic flies on a trajectory low in the atmosphere, potentially reaching a target more quickly.

Crucially, a hypersonic missile is maneuverable (like the much slower, often subsonic cruise missile), making it harder to track and defend against.

While countries like the United States have developed systems designed to defend against cruise and ballistic missiles, the ability to track and take down a hypersonic missile remains a question.

Hypersonic missiles can be used to deliver conventional warheads, more rapidly and precisely than other missiles.

But their capacity to deliver nuclear weapons could add to a country's threat, increasing the danger of a nuclear conflict.

Is the hypersonic threat here now?

Russia, China, the United States and now North Korea have all test-launched hypersonic missiles.

France, Germany, Australia, India and Japan are working on hypersonics, and Iran, Israel and South Korea have conducted basic research on the technology, according to a recent report by the US Congressional Research Service (CRS).

Russia is the most advanced. Moscow announced Monday that it had fired two Zircon hypersonic missiles from the Severodvinsk nuclear submarine.

The first, while the sub was on the surface, successfully struck a test target in the Barents Sea. The second was launched while the vessel was submerged 40 meters (131 feet) below the surface.

China is also aggressively developing the technology, seeing it as crucial to defend against US gains in hypersonic and other technologies, according to the CRS report.

Both China and Russia have "likely fielded an operational capability" with hypersonic glide vehicles, said the report.

The US Defense Department has an aggressive development program, planning up to 40 tests over the next five years, according to a government report.

The Pentagon tested a scramjet-powered hypersonic last week, calling it "a successful demonstration of the capabilities that will make hypersonic cruise missiles a highly effective tool for our warfighters."

North Korea's test announcement suggested they had much further to go, that the test focused on "maneuverability" and "flight characteristics."

"Based on an assessment of its characteristics such as speed, it is at an initial phase of development and will take a considerable time to be deployed," the South Korean and US militaries said in a statement.

Are hypersonics nuclear game-changers?

Experts say hypersonics do not necessarily upend the global nuclear balance, but instead add a potent new delivery method to the traditional triad of bombers, ground-launched ICBMs, and submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

A central risk is not knowing whether an adversary's hypersonic missile has a conventional or nuclear warhead.

And, underscoring the attractiveness of hypersonics, the CRS report says that the US missile defense system is inadequate to detect, track and respond in time to hypersonics.

Cameron Tracy, an arms control expert at Stanford University, called hypersonics an "evolutionary" advance.

It's "definitely not a game-changer," he said. "It's an arms race ... In large part, it's to show that any weapon that anyone else can develop, you will have first."

The solution, according to Tracy, is to include hypersonics in nuclear arms control negotiations -- though currently North Korea and China are not part of any pacts.

"The development of these weapons, this hypersonic arms race, is probably not the most stable situation. So it would be good to act as quickly as possible," said Tracy.

pmh/st

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • After test launch, Putin says new hypersonic missile will boost military capability

    A prospective Russian hypersonic missile has been successfully test-fired from a nuclear submarine for the first time, the military said Monday.

  • Battery giants face skills gap that could jam electric highway

    The South Korean battery giants powering many of the world's electric vehicles face a skills shortage that could drag on the global race towards zero-emissions transport. The country's three major players, which command a third of the global electric vehicle (EV) battery market, told Reuters they were all grappling with a shortage of research and engineering specialists as demand for the technology balloons. LG Energy Solution (LGES), SK On, and Samsung SDI Co Ltd all rank in the top-six global battery makers, and supply the likes of Tesla Inc, Volkswagen and Ford Motor Co among others.

  • China bets on hi-tech, history to attract Dubai Expo crowd

    As countries vie for attention at Expo 2020 Dubai, China has gone all out, hoping to take centre stage by showcasing more than 5,000 years of civilisation crowned by recent technological advances. A robotic panda shakes hands with visitors to its pavilion, named "Light of China", one of the biggest at the expo which opened last week. Built on a site covering around 4,600 square metres, 'Light of China' offers a glimpse into the future: space exploration, robotics and smart cities, and is a source of pride for some early Chinese visitors.

  • Russia says it successfully fired a new hypersonic missile from a submarine for the first time

    The Russian ministry of defense released a video of the submarine Severodvinsk firing off a missile at a target in the Barents Sea.

  • Delta Air Lines Announces Boston Expansion as Northeast Competition Heats Up

    Delta Air Lines (ticker: DAL) announced that it would launch five new routes from Boston’s Logan Airport in 2022 amid a pickup in demand. Delta’s new flights would take passengers to Athens, Tel Aviv, Baltimore, Denver, and San Diego. The expansion comes amid increased competition in New York and Boston, partly due to a new Northeast alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue.

  • Pennsylvania man charged with killing 3 co-workers

    A contract electrician from Pennsylvania is in prison after allegedly killing three co-workers in Florida.

  • Biden warns ‘meteor headed to crash’ into US economy amid debt struggle

    President condemns ‘reckless’ Republicans for pushing government towards historic debt defaultUS politics – live coverage Joe Biden has condemned “reckless” Republicans for pushing the US government towards a historic debt default, warning: “A meteor is headed to crash into our economy.” The president’s intervention came because there is a cap on how much money the federal government can borrow, which only Congress has the power to raise or lower. The US treasury has said it will be unable to pa

  • Two Americans win Nobel Prize in Medicine

    SECRETARY OF THE KAROLINSKA INSTITUTE NOBEL COMMITTEE, THOMAS PERLMANN: "...decided to award the 2021 Nobel prize in physiology or medicine jointly to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian." American scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian won the 2021 Nobel Prize for Medicine on Monday for the discovery of receptors in the skin that sense temperature and touch and could pave the way for new pain-killers. Their work has helped show how humans convert the physical impact from heat or touch into nerve impulses, the Nobel Assembly said. Julius, a professor at University of California, San Francisco, said the research was inspired by everyday life. "And it is true that walking through the supermarket aisle one day seeing all these hot chili pepper sauces, etc., I was thinking 'we really have to get this project done.'" Julius used capsaicin, the molecule that makes chili peppers spicy by simulating a false sensation of heat, to understand the skin's sense of temperature. Patapoutian, a professor at Scripps Research in California, is credited with finding the cellular mechanism and the underlying gene that translates a mechanical force on our skin into an electric nerve signal. Julius hopes his work will help identify new strategies for treating chronic pain syndromes.The prestigious Nobel prizes were created and funded in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel. They have been awarded since 1901. The prize is worth over $1 million.

  • Studs and duds from the Panthers’ 36-28 loss to Cowboys

    Panthers QB Sam Darnold was half-stud and half-dud in Week 4. His dud side, however, was more impactful in the 36-28 loss to the Cowboys.

  • Amid COVID-19 booster data dilemma, EU nations' plans diverge

    A patchwork of campaigns for an extra COVID-19 shot are being rolled out across the European Union even before the region's drug watchdog rules on whether they are safe and effective. Italy, France, Germany and Ireland have already started to administer booster shots and the Netherlands plans to do so soon but only to people who are immuno-suppressed. But several EU countries are waiting for the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to give its opinion this week.

  • Virus surge hits New England despite high vaccination rates

    Despite having the highest vaccination rates in the country, parts of New England are seeing record coronavirus case counts, and hospitals across the region are experiencing full intensive care units.

  • United Nations Security Council presses for elections in Haiti

    Members of the United Nations Security Council are pressing for elections in a volatile Haiti amid the country’s persistent political gridlock, return of rampant kidnappings and a brewing humanitarian crisis, crushing the hopes of those pushing for a long transition to stabilize the country before going to the polls.

  • Mohamed Salah showed why he's the best soccer player in the world with a magical Messi-esque goal

    The 29-year-old slalomed through four Manchester City defenders before slamming the ball home with his weaker foot.

  • Michigan Gov. Whitmer's EV charging plans expand to 5 Midwest states

    Looks like Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Lake Michigan EV Circuit could turn into a regional affair. The planned EV Circuit, announced last week, will be a web of DC fast chargers on the state's 1,058-mile-long tourism-heavy corridor along the shores of the eponymous Great Lake. On September 30, Whitmer and four other governors signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to create REV Midwest, the Regional Electric Vehicle Midwest Coalition, as a unified initiative to build out charging infrastructure throughout the region.

  • State Department says U.S. is reviewing findings from Pandora Papers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is reviewing findings of leaked financial documents known as the Pandora Papers, but is not in a position to comment on specifics, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday. A massive leak of documents was published by several major news organizations on Sunday that allegedly tie world leaders to secret stores of wealth, including King Abdullah of Jordan, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin. "We've of course seen the reporting on the Pandora Papers and we are not in a position to comment specifically on the findings, which we are reviewing," Price told a regular news briefing.

  • The Queen's estate has been dragged into the Pandora Papers - it appears to have bought a $91 million property from Azerbaijan's ruling family, who have been repeatedly accused of corruption

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's family may have made a $42 million profit on the property, the BBC reported, citing leaked Pandora Papers files.

  • Melania Trump's Reported Nickname from Secret Service Says A Lot About Her Time at the White House

    Code names and nicknames the White House Secret Service give to those they are sworn to protect might seem inconsequential, but they can actually reveal a lot about the person. Over the years, there have been some interesting code names for members of the first family, which is why it’s only a bit surprising that […]

  • Trump wore Stephanie Grisham's makeup during a speech in Saudi Arabia because his body man forgot to bring the 'usual arsenal of products': book

    Grisham wrote it "thrilled" her that Trump was wearing her makeup "during one of his most important speeches up to that point in the administration."

  • Melania Trump refused to meet Rep. Steve Scalise at the White House after he was shot because she 'already said hello' at the hospital: book

    "No, I already said hello," Melania Trump said when staffers asked her if she wanted to meet Scalise at the White House after he was shot, per Grisham.

  • China flies record 56 warplanes toward self-ruled Taiwan

    China flew 56 fighter planes toward Taiwan on Monday in the largest show of force on record, continuing the three days of sustained military harassment against the self-ruled island. The first sortie of 52 planes included 34 J-16 fighter jets and 12 H-6 bombers, among other aircraft, according to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense. Later, four more Chinese J-16s flew toward the southwestern part of Taiwan's air defense identification zone — a buffer outside a country’s airspace.