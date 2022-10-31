Hyphens Pharma International (Catalist:1J5) shareholders have earned a 16% CAGR over the last three years

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. For example, the Hyphens Pharma International Limited (Catalist:1J5) share price is up 45% in the last three years, clearly besting the market decline of around 18% (not including dividends).

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Hyphens Pharma International was able to grow its EPS at 19% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 13% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 9.95.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Hyphens Pharma International has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Hyphens Pharma International will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Hyphens Pharma International, it has a TSR of 58% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Hyphens Pharma International shareholders may not have made money over the last year, but their total loss of 2.8% ( including dividends) isn't as bad as the market loss of around 2.8%. Shareholders who have held for three years might be relatively sanguine about the recent weakness, given they have made 16% per year for three years. Given the three year returns are better than the return over the last year, it might be that the broader market has weighed on the stock recently. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Hyphens Pharma International you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

