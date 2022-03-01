Hypocrites Rubio, DeSantis won’t condemn Trump for loving on Putin but boycott Biden | Opinion

Alexia Fodere
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fabiola Santiago
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Ron DeSantis
    Ron DeSantis
    American politician
  • Marco Rubio
    Marco Rubio
    United States Senator
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

At a time when the United States should be showing the world a bipartisan, united front against Vladimir Putin’s despicable invasion of Ukraine, Florida’s top Republican leaders have instead chosen to play partisan politics.

In their book, the political baloney they peddle in the home state in a midterm election year is more important than a conflict with Russia that could lead us into World War III.

Leave it to Sen. Marco Rubio of Miami and Gov. Ron DeSantis to take the lead by targeting President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address as the subject of their dismissal and ire.

Rubio not present, as usual

Rubio, who’s facing a reelection campaign against law-and-order Congresswoman Val Demings, is boycotting Biden’s speech.

Silly man that Rubio has become, spewing dangerous COVID misinformation and downplaying a highly infectious virus that has killed 70,084 in Florida, he was all worked up about being asked to wear a mask.

A great excuse for a senator who constantly misses important Senate business.

DeSantis won’t defend his own country

DeSantis, expected to win reelection come November and not in need of resorting to immoral conduct, still rejected a request to send members of the Florida National Guard to Washington to support the security effort.

But he’s proud to be an undemocratic lout, boasting Monday on Twitter of his disdain for an American democratic tradition just because a Democrat leads the country.

“Last week, the Biden Administration requested the assistance of State National Guards to deploy to Washington D.C. I have rejected this request — there will be no @FLGuard sent to D.C. for Biden’s State of the Union,” he said.

As DeSantis indulged his one-party rule impulses, Russians bombarded a residential area of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city and its national cultural center.

It’s quite the interesting stand for a governor with 2024 presidential ambitions to take: He won’t help defend his country — or the nation’s president and members of Congress, his former colleagues — from a potential threat during a landmark, Constitution-mandated event.

And he’s a Harvard University-educated lawyer? The Ivy League has some stepping up to do.

Likewise for Florida’s National Guard, who should be volunteering their services or, at least, expressing dismay and standing up to DeSantis’ stand-down mandate.

On the merits of their unpatriotic acts at wartime alone, Rubio and DeSantis should give Americans pause.

But here’s what’s most interesting — and highly hypocritical — about their all-political, anti-Biden antics.

All about Putin-lovin’ Trump

They shun and disrespect the democratically elected president of our country, but they won’t condemn their own party’s leader, Donald Trump, for still voicing admiration for the man killing and exiling Ukrainians.

To say they’re the ultimate two-faced politicos is an understatement when you view the images of death, bombings, and destruction coming out of Ukraine. And when you behold the solidarity from around the world, and in particular, the strong international measures against Russia being assembled, in large part due to the Biden administration’s insistence on coalition-building.

Those of us with good memories remember that NATO-hating Trump placed our alliances in jeopardy, that the United States’ reputation around the world as friend of democracies and foe of tyrants came into question as Trump embraced one tyrant after another.

He embraced pretty much all of them (and aided his business interests abroad), except Miami’s most hated despots in Cuba and Venezuela, of course — with both of those regimes upheld by Putin’s intervention during the Trump administration and continuing even now.

How Cuban American and Latin American voters in Florida were able to overcome the Trump-Putin bromance to vote again for Trump is only understandable to those of us who know how easily these voters can be fooled by caudillos of both the right and left.

In Florida, center of Trump universe — we have unfortunately inherited the Trumps discarded by Washington and New York City — it’s more important to focus on what can be gained by continuing falsehoods about how badly Biden is managing everything.

If for no other reason than the brave fighters of Ukraine, Rubio and DeSantis should have put aside their partisan claptrap for one night.

But they chose the same-old, same-old political game.

The bottom line remains: If they truly supported Ukraine, they would call Trump’s admiration of Ukraine invader Putin what it was — and still is: Shameful.

In not doing so, and forgoing the State of the Union speech by a rightfully elected Biden in order to throw shade for Putin-admiring Trump, guess on whose side they’re playing this time?

Cuba’s.

Like Trump, the regime south of us likes Putin, too.

Recommended Stories

  • GOP leaders blame Biden 'weakness' for Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Republican leaders on Tuesday bashed President Biden as a frail leader on the global stage, saying it's the "weakness" of their White House rival that's emboldened Russian President Vladimir Putin - and led directly to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine."Weakness invites aggression. It's a historic axiom. And it's true," Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) said during a press briefing in the Capitol.McCaul, the senior Republican on the House Foreign Affairs...

  • Live updates: Russia hasn't used full might yet, US cautions

    The U.S. on Tuesday injected a strong note of caution into the persistent reports that Russian military progress — including by the massive convoy outside Kyiv — has slowed, plagued by food and fuel shortages and logistical problems. One senior Defense official said that the U.S. has seen Russian military columns literally run out of gas, and in some places running out of food, and that morale is suffering as a result. Overall, the U.S. assesses that Russia has launched more than 400 missiles into Ukraine, of various types and sizes.

  • Biden rejects executive privilege for ex-Trump advisers Flynn, Navarro

    President Biden will not assert executive privilege to shield two former Trump advisers, Peter Navarro and Michael Flynn, from testifying or turning over relevant documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to correspondence shared with The Hill. Deputy White House counsel Jonathan Su wrote letters to Navarro, who served as former President Trump's trade adviser, and an attorney...

  • ‘Keying your own car’: Democrat hits out at Tlaib for State of the Union response

    Michigan progressive says speech will support Biden but Josh Gottheimer calls it ‘massively counterproductive’ Tlaib said: ‘Despite some sensational coverage, it’s simple: I’m giving a speech about supporting President Biden and his Build Back Better agenda for the people.’ Photograph: REX/Shutterstock A planned response to Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night by Rashida Tlaib, a progressive Democrat from Michigan, highlighted a rift in the party. The president will speak to C

  • Russian oligarch Fridman warns sanctions will not stop war

    But Mikhail Fridman avoids criticising President Putin as it could be risky for himself and staff.

  • UK bans all ships with Russian links from British ports

    Britain on Tuesday banned any ship with Russian connections from entering its ports as the country stepped up efforts to isolate President Vladimir Putin’s government because of its war in Ukraine. Announcing the blanket ban in a tweet, British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps encouraged other countries to prohibit ships tied to Russia from using their ports. The decision came a day after Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, urged Shapps to block a Russian tanker from docking in the Orkney Islands, where the ship was due to arrive Tuesday.

  • DeSantis refuses to send Florida National Guard members to Biden’s State of the Union

    DeSantis refuses to send Florida National Guard members to Biden’s State of the Union

  • Elite Moscow Restaurants Bombarded With 5-Star Anti-Putin ‘Reviews’

    DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty ImagesRestaurants and bars across Russia are getting flooded with five-star “reviews” on Google and other websites harboring messages about Vladimir Putin’s bloody invasion of Ukraine, as part of an effort to cut through the Kremlin’s stream of propaganda and relay uncensored information about the neighboring war to the people of Russia.“5,800 Russian Soldiers died today, 4,500 yesterday. Stop your aggression, don’t let your kids suffer, if you go to war you will no

  • UNHRC diplomats walk out during Lavrov speech

    During an address by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to the United Nations Human Rights Council, diplomats in attendance staged a walkout in protest of Russian attacks on Ukraine. Yevheniia Filipenko, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.N., commented, "What Russia did to Ukraine is an attack on the U.N., the U.N. foundations, on the foundations of our corporation."

  • World’s largest plane destroyed during Russian invasion made a stop at Kansas airport

    Ukrainian officials say the Russian military burned the Antonov-225 Mriya at an airfield near Kyiv.

  • As the ruble plunges to less than a penny, dealings surge in Ukraine and Russia currency for bitcoin and stablecoins

    Trading volume of bitcoin and USDT, a dollar-pegged stablecoin, have surged in Russia and Ukraine's local currencies on Binance, since Russia invaded Ukraine.

  • Ukrainian-born rep denounces 'genocide' by 'crazy man'

    Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.), an Ukrainian-born lawmaker, condemned the Russian invasion of her native country, characterizing the conflict as a "genocide" led by a "crazy man." Spartz said during a GOP House leadership news conference on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot get over" the idea of Ukrainian citizens wanting to have a U.S.-like democracy instead of being part of a regime. "This is not a war," Spartz fiercely said...

  • Our silly little bans on Russian vodka may be inconsequential. Support them anyway.

    If liquor boycott helps Ukraine in anyway, then New Hampshire will be helping to hold up its motto: 'Live Free or Die'

  • Ukraine ambassador to join Jill Biden at State of Union

    Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova will be among first lady Jill Biden's guests for President Bien's State of the Union address on Tuesday evening. The speech will take place with Russia's war against Ukraine as a backdrop, and increased fears that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to step up attacks on the neighboring country.The decision to host Markarova reflects a desire by the White House to show solidarity with...

  • Seth Meyers Exposes CPAC’s Most Deranged Moments, From Trump to Marjorie Taylor Greene

    NBCOn the off chance you didn’t spend your weekend watching—or god forbid, attending—the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, Seth Meyers had you more than covered Monday night in his latest “A Closer Look” segment.“It really feels like everywhere you look these days, the world is at the whim of fully insane people,” the Late Night host began. Yes, he was talking about Vladimir Putin, but also Marjorie Taylor Greene, Mike Lindell, and Donald Trump.In addition to a

  • Why the Kansas City Chiefs are ‘likely’ to utilize franchise tag on Orlando Brown Jr.

    The Chiefs are officially moving closer to using the franchise tag on their starting left tackle. Orlando Brown Jr. has made three Pro Bowls in his relatively young NFL career.

  • NBA player props: Marcus Smart is a no-brainer play versus the Atlanta Hawks

    Boston's point guard has a very favorable matchup tonight.

  • Aaron Rodgers needs to end the drama surrounding his NFL future | You Pod to Win the Game

    Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Dan Wetzel discuss the back-to-back MVP’s future in Green Bay. Will Rodgers be with the Packers next season and beyond? Will he be the league’s highest paid player? With what’s going on in the world right now, Rodgers need to avoid any and all drama and just announce his decision sooner rather than later in a strait forward, drama free manner. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Report: Mike Zimmer 'complained openly' about Kirk Cousins in Vikings meetings

    The former Vikings coach reportedly didn't think Cousins made enough "winning plays."

  • Ukraine creates 'IT army' of civilians to hack Russian websites, 'fight on the cyber front'

    Ukraine is creating a volunteer "IT army" to hack Russian websites after facing a series malware and denial of service attacks.