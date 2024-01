WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a hypothermia alert for Monday night.

The alert will be activated at 7 p.m. District residents are asked to check on their unsheltered neighbors, seniors and others who may be vulnerable.

Anyone in need of sheltering is encouraged to call (202) 399-7093 or text 311.

