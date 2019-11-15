HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Check out our latest analysis for HyreCar

When Might HyreCar Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When HyreCar last reported its balance sheet in September 2019, it had zero debt and cash worth US$13m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$7.6m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 21 months from September 2019. Notably, however, analysts think that HyreCar will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

NasdaqCM:HYRE Historical Debt, November 15th 2019 More

How Well Is HyreCar Growing?

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that HyreCar actually boosted its cash burn by 42%, year on year. Having said that, it's revenue is up a very solid 78% in the last year, so there's plenty of reason to believe in the growth story. Of course, with spend going up shareholders will want to see fast growth continue. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For HyreCar To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While HyreCar seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

HyreCar has a market capitalisation of US$36m and burnt through US$7.6m last year, which is 21% of the company's market value. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

Is HyreCar's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about HyreCar's cash burn. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. While its increasing cash burn wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. It's clearly very positive to see that analysts are forecasting the company will break even fairly soon Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. While it's important to consider hard data like the metrics discussed above, many investors would also be interested to note that HyreCar insiders have been trading shares in the company. Click here to find out if they have been buying or selling.