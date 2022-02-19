HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 11% this week, taking one-year losses to 77%

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE); the share price is down a whopping 77% in the last twelve months. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. Notably, shareholders had a tough run over the longer term, too, with a drop of 46% in the last three years. Furthermore, it's down 55% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for HyreCar isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

HyreCar isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year HyreCar saw its revenue grow by 44%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. However, it seems like the market wanted more, since the share price is down 77%. It could be that the losses are too much for investors to handle without losing their nerve. We'd posit that the future looks challenging, given the disconnect between revenue growth and the share price.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

HyreCar shareholders are down 77% for the year, but the broader market is up 1.4%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Shareholders have lost 13% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with HyreCar (including 1 which is concerning) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

